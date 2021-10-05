All American Season 4 Release Date, New Plot and Cast Details

The CW’s sports drama ‘All American’ chronicles the ups and downs of high schooler Spencer James as he juggles his football career along with strained personal relationships. Created by April Blair and inspired by the life and career of African-American professional football player Spencer Paysinger, the show delves deep into themes of teenage ambition, class struggle, social injustice, personal desire, toxic competition, and black identity.

Since its premiere on October 10, 2018, the show has amassed a strong fanbase and generous praise for its exploration of the glories and pressures of the highly competitive world of high school football. Needless to say, fans are desperate to know the fates of certain characters that are in grave peril at the end of season 3. Naturally, fans are awaiting an update on the future of the show. Here are all the details you need to know about ‘All American’ season 4.

All American Season 4 Release Date

Wondering if and when ‘All American’ season 4 will get released? Well, we’ve got good news for you! Owing to its popularity, ‘All American’ was renewed by The CW for a fourth season on February 3, 2021, after just three episodes of season 3 had premiered. Now, there’s a release date for season 4 as well. You can gear up to see ‘All American’ season 4 on October 25, 2021, at 8 pm ET on The CW.

Who’s going to stand up when everything is on the line? #AllAmerican Season 4 premieres Monday, October 25! Stream next day free only on The CW. pic.twitter.com/0hRfJylsxZ — All American (@CWAllAmerican) September 13, 2021

Although pandemic-related delays impacted filming and post-production, the early renewal that the show received — due to its fantastic ratings — allowed for a quicker and smoother development of the fourth season. Additionally, fans also have ‘All American: Homecoming’ — the spin-off of ‘All American’ — to look forward to.

With Nkechi Okoro Carroll as the showrunner and Michael Schultz as the director, this spin-off is set to explore the lives and careers of a Beverly Hill tennis player Simone Hicks (Geffri Maya) and a Chicago elite baseball player Damon Sims (Peyton Alex Smith) as they attend a historically Black college. They are ready to navigate the rocky terrain of youth, desire, and ambition. The backdoor pilot of ‘All American: Homecoming’ is a part of season 3 of ‘All American.’

All American Season 4 Cast: Who is in it?

The main cast is set to return for season 4. Reprising their respective roles in the upcoming season are Daniel Ezra as Spencer James, Michael Evans Behling as Jordan Baker, Cody Christian as Asher Adams, Samantha Logan as Olivia Baker, Taye Diggs as Billy Baker, Jalyn Hall as Dillon James, Monét Mazur as Laura Fine-Baker, Karimah Westbrook as Grace James, and Chelsea Tavares as Patience.

Bre-Z as Tamia “Coop” Cooper, Greta Onieogou as Layla Keating, and Erica Peeples as Monique “Mo” Moore are also expected to return, despite their uncertain fates at the end of season 3. To the delight of fans, Da’Vinchi, who left the show in season 3 to pursue other acting opportunities, is returning as Darnell Hayes. Fresh faces may join the original cast as well, although there have been no official announcements.

All American Season 4 Plot: What can it be About?

Season 3 sees Spencer getting into form after being trained by Coach Baker and performing extremely well on the field. However, he is later shunned by his South Crenshaw teammates because of his attempts to help train the rival team’s quarterback, Jordan. Olivia battles alcoholism and eventually decides to fight against social injustice following the shooting of a young black girl named Tamika Pratt. She leaks the bodycam footage from her mother Laura’s computer.

The situation becomes murkier due to Laura’s position as the District Attorney of Los Angeles County. The strained romance between Spencer and Olivia persists. Simone and Jordan are revealed to have tied the knot during their summer in Las Vegas. Layla wrestles with the truth about her father. Mo carefully plots her takedown of Coop for her role in Tyrone’s death. She intends to frame Coop for drug possession. Carrie takes off with an unsuspecting Layla, intentionally leaving the latter’s phone at home along with a suicide letter — implying that she may take both of their lives.

Asher is found to have cardiomyopathy, which effectively ends his football career. South Crenshaw and Beverly Hills get ready for the Platinum All-American state championship game, but a brawl ensues outside the stadium. The finale sees Coop confronting Mo about her drug-involving sabotage attempt. Mo shoots Coop, and Preach shoots Mo. As Preach frantically tries to stem Coop’s bleeding, Mo is seen lying motionless on the ground.

Season 4 will have to resolve these gut-wrenching cliffhangers season 3 presents. Layla and Coop’s fates will be revealed — did Coop survive the gunshot? Is Layla safe? — along with their consequences for the other characters. Mo’s condition will also be brought to light. We are also likely to finally see the Platinum All-American championship game, in which both Spencer and Jordan will be playing. Coach Baker’s response to Spencer helping Jordan train secretly might also be highlighted. As the sports stars and high schoolers get ready for college, the complications in their personal and professional relationships and desires will be emphasized.

