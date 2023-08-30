All Upcoming Rachel Zegler Movies and TV Shows

Upon winning the Golden Globe Award for Best Actress – Motion Picture Comedy or Musical for her enchanting role of María in Steven Spielberg‘s musical film ‘West Side Story,’ Rachel Anne Zegler made an impressive impact on the industry with her debut, which allowed her Hollywood career to take off. The New Jersey native then took advantage of her career’s momentum and bagged a role in the superhero film ‘Shazam! Fury of the Gods,’ essaying the role of Anthea.

Before getting introduced on the big screen, Rachel used to star in musicals, such as ‘Beauty and the Beast’ as Belle, ‘The Little Mermaid’ as Ariel, ’42nd Street’ as Dorothy Brock, and ‘Shrek the Musical’ as Princess Fiona. Her remarkable performances in all four musicals earned her Metro Award nominations in the Actress in a Leading Role category. Given her captivating and versatile acting skills, our readers are likely to be interested in her future projects. Well, here are all the upcoming movies and TV shows of Rachel Zegler.

1. The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes (2023)

The next project that features Rachel in a starring role will be the science fiction movie ‘The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes,’ which is based on the 2020 novel ‘The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes’ by Suzanne Collins. The fifth installment in ‘The Hunger Games‘ film series and a prequel to the 2012 film ‘The Hunger Games,’ the narrative focuses on a young Coriolanus Snow and his journey that leads him to become the tyrannical leader of Panem.

When it comes to Rachel’s role in the dystopian film, she portrays Lucy Gray Baird, a young woman from District 12 and a member of the traveling musician group called Covey. What makes her role more significant than most of the other cast members is that her character bonds with the young Coriolanus. The Francis Lawrence directorial is officially scheduled to be released on November 17, 2023.

2. Snow White (2024)

Having impressed in one musical movie already, Rachel features in ‘Snow White,’ the live-action musical remake of the 1937 animated film ‘Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs,’ which is adapted from the 1812 eponymous fairy tale by the Brothers Grimm. Helmed by Marc Webb, the musical fantasy movie revolves around the titular young woman who gets subjected to a vicious spell by the Evil Queen. It has strayed away from the conventional ‘Snow White’ storyline as it lacks the “seven dwarfs” and introduces a new love interest of the titular character.

Rachel will be seen singing on the big screen again but this time, while essaying the role of Snow White in the Disney movie. She stars alongside Gal Gadot, Ansu Kabia, Martin Klebba, Andrew Burnap, and Colin Michael Carmichael. Although ‘Snow White’ is officially scheduled to be released on March 22, 2024, the latest reports suggest that the release may get postponed due to the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes.

3. Spellbound (2024)

The melodic voice of Rachel makes ‘West Side Story’ enchanting and soon, it will be heard as Princess Ellian’s voice in Apple TV+’s upcoming animated musical movie ‘Spellbound.’ Set in the magical world of Lumbria, the Vicky Jenson directorial centers upon Princess Ellian, a young girl who is forced to manage her kingdom all alone after a horrific spell transforms her parents into monsters. Having the power and ability to break the spell, she must now embark on a dangerous quest to save her family and kingdom. In addition to Rachel, Nicole Kidman, Javier Bardem, John Lithgow, Jenifer Lewis, etc. are also a part of the film’s voice cast. Even though the animated film is confirmed to be released sometime in 2024, the exact date is yet to be announced.

4. Y2K (TBA)

Rachel will be sharing the big screen with Jaeden Martell, Julian Dennison, Lachlan Watson, and Mason Gooding in her first R-rated film ‘Y2K,’ a disaster movie helmed by Kyle Mooney. The narrative follows two unpopular high school students who decide to crash the last major celebration before entering the new millennium on New Year’s Eve 1999. However, the events of the night exceed their expectations as soon as the clock strikes midnight. Rachel’s character is currently under wraps. Since the shooting was seemingly wrapped up before the summer of 2023, it will likely be released in 2024.

5. Paddington in Peru (TBA)

Based on the stories of Paddington Bear by Michael Bond and a sequel to the 2017 comedy film ‘Paddington 2,’ ‘Paddington in Peru’ is a British live-action animated movie helmed by Dougal Wilson. Although the plot is being kept under wraps, its title suggests that the titular character will be back in his hometown in Peru, where he grew up with his aunt and uncle.

Rachel will play the role of Gina Cabot in the film alongside a bunch of other talented cast members, including Hugh Bonneville, Emily Mortimer, Julie Walters, and Jim Broadbent. Furthermore, Ben Whishaw lends his voice to Paddington Brown. Despite the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, the shooting of the movie kicked off in July 2023 as planned. Even though no official release date has been announced and if the production continues without any interruptions, we can expect it to be released sometime in late 2024 or early 2025.

