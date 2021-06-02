History’s ‘Alone’ is mind-numbingly scary and jaw-droppingly intense. Ever since its inception in 2015, the show has kept us on the edge of our seats whenever we tune in to catch a glimpse of a pack of ten survivalists estranged in the Vancouver Island wilderness. They don’t have anything or anyone to turn to except for their backpacks, even when the most desperate situations arise. As the show is about to release its eighth season, you might be curious about what’s to come. In that case, here’s what you can expect from ‘Alone’ Season 8 Episode 1!

Alone Season 8 Episode 1 Release Date

‘Alone’ Season 8 Episode 1 is scheduled to release on June 3, 2021, at 9:30 pm ET on History. New episodes are slated to release on a weekly basis, and every episode has a runtime of around 90 minutes.

Where to Watch Alone Season 8 Episode 1 Online?

If you want to watch ‘Alone’ Season 8 Episode 1 on TV, tune in to History at the above-mentioned timeslot. If you skip the television premiere, you can stream the latest episode on History’s official website shortly after it drops on the original network. You can also live-stream the latest episodes on DirecTV, Fubo TV, Sling TV, and Philo TV. It is also possible to rent/buy individual episodes or entire seasons on Amazon Prime Video, iTunes, and Apple TV. In addition, Hulu subscribers can access the show on the streaming platform.

Alone Season 8 Episode 1 Spoilers

The season premiere of ‘Alone’ season 8 is titled ‘The Hunted.’ A new chapter is set to take off in Chilko Lake, situated in British Columbia, as ten new participants aim to win $500,000 in the upcoming episode. The chosen venue for season 8 is said to be one of the most outrageous and terrifying locations ever to feature in the show. With pressure mounting at every step, the competitors have to face it all, and one of them will even deal with a life-or-death decision. The biggest hurdle might be their encounter with the grizzly bear, the most dangerous predator of Chilko Lake.

If you’re not up to speed with the rules, you should know that the process generally begins in mid to late autumn. The choice of the time period is obviously deliberate as the advent of winter causes a dip in temperature and a massive shortage of food. Even if the characteristics of the sub-locations assigned to each member are not the same, they pick the drop-off zones in advance so that everyone has access to equal portions of resources. Speaking of which, they are provided an assortment of 40 necessary items out of which they can select 10.

Apart from that, they also receive clothes, emergency supplies, and cameras to capture their experiences. Unfortunately, even if they’re packed with effective survival gears, the weather will not be kind to any of them. Besides, living in severe isolation would also take a toll on their mental and physical health. Under constant pressure, there is a high chance for the participants to quit or “tap out.” If that happens, they can contact the crew through a satellite telephone, although the participants are subjected to periodic health checks, which generally stop them from leaving the game. Moreover, they have no idea about the duration of their insufferable exile. To know more, here’s a sneak peek you can watch!

