The latest episode of ‘Alone’ season 8 wasn’t spectacularly productive or groundbreaking for Clay, Colter, Theresa, and Biko. Instead, they barely had any strength to pull through. Even menial tasks were performed with great difficulty, especially for Clay, who was struggling to even get dressed. The recap section contains more details of episode 10 in case you’re interested to know. Now, you can check out what the next episode might have in store!

Alone Season 8 Episode 11 Release Date

‘Alone’ season 8 episode 11 will release on August 19, 2021, at 9:30 pm ET on History. New episodes land on the network on Thursdays, and each one has a runtime of around 90 minutes.

Where to Watch Alone Season 8 Episode 11 Online?

To watch ‘Alone’ season 8 episode 11, you can tune in to History at the above-mentioned date and time. If you miss the original broadcast, you can watch it later on History’s official website or the History app. Moreover, fans can also opt for live-streaming options available on DirecTV, Fubo TV, Sling TV, and Philo TV. In the case of people using VOD services, it is possible to rent/buy individual episodes or entire seasons of the show on Amazon Prime Video, iTunes, and Apple TV. Lastly, Hulu users can access the episodes of ‘Alone’ here.

Alone Season 8 Episode 11 Spoilers

In the eleventh episode titled ‘The Reckoning,’ one of the survivalists will encounter a new predator. On top of that, the insufferable cold coupled with starvation has sucked out most of their energy. So it will be no surprise if we see another contestant tap out in the next episode. Despite living in such torrid circumstances, the spirit of competition within them has not reduced even slightly, and each one of them is determined to bag the prize money of $500,000.

Alone Season 8 Episode 10 Recap

In the tenth episode titled ‘All In,’ the cold was starting to become unbearable, especially because the remaining four survivalists have now lost most of their body fat which had earlier served as necessary cushioning against the cold. Biko sat down in front of a fire and accidentally burnt his sock in the process.

Theresa was losing weight in unhealthy proportions and at least needed 2000 calories per day to maintain her current state. She found an innovative and effective way to collect berries, but we doubt it’ll affect her rapidly declining state. Moving on, Colter had to make some repairs on his canoe in the middle of a frozen lake while Clay was so weak that he took nine minutes to get dressed. However, the rainbow trout that he caught minutes later could help him gain at least 2500 calories.

Theresa accidentally cut herself with a saw she had been using to carve a pothook and was terribly scared for the upcoming medic check. On day 63, Clay decided to go out and hunt when he spotted grizzly tracks within 30 feet of his shelter. During medic check, Coulter was told that he is no longer in a state to continue. He had no choice but to leave the competition, even if he had impressively spread out two gillnets in the lake.

