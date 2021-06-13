In the next episode of ‘Alone,’ the next five contestants are allotted their respective zones as they set up base in different parts of the chilling Vancouver wilderness. Every survivor has their own set of skills and strengths that will hopefully help them survive this dangerous ordeal. If you skipped the television premiere, you could check out the recap section. If you’re curious about the next episode, here’s everything we know about ‘Alone’ Season 8 Episode 3!

Alone Season 8 Episode 3 Release Date

‘Alone’ Season 8 Episode 3 is slated to premiere on June 17, 2021, at 9:30 pm ET on History. New episodes drop on a weekly basis, and every episode has a runtime of approximately 90 minutes.

Where to Watch Alone Season 8 Episode 3 Online?

To watch ‘Alone’ Season 8 Episode 3 on TV, tune in to History at the above-mentioned date and time. If you skip the original broadcast, you can watch the latest episode on History’s official website later. Live-streaming options are also available on DirecTV, Fubo TV, Sling TV, and Philo TV. Others can rent/buy individual episodes or entire seasons on Amazon Prime Video, iTunes, and Apple TV. In addition, Hulu subscribers can stream the show on the platform.

Alone Season 8 Episode 3 Spoilers

In the next episode titled ‘Chewed Up,’ the survivors will continue their fight against starvation and insufferable winters. They will have to find workable solutions against innumerable problems that are bound to show up sooner or later. They only have a handful of resources to choose from, which means that there is a high chance someone might tap out. The contestants of season two have shown tremendous promise in terms of their talents and strategic skills. But will they survive the chilling wilderness of Vancouver Island? Only time will tell!

Alone Season 8 Episode 2 Recap

In the second episode of Alone, the other five contestants file in one by one as they’re assigned their respective spots. The first one is Nate, a fairly tough guy with an intellectual approach to life. He calls himself a problem solver because of his ability to understand and manipulate objects according to his will. He does a terrific job in building himself a shelter which protective layers specially designed to keep dangers at bay. The next person we’re introduced to is Michelle, an adventurer with strong instincts and diverse skill sets. She creates a comfortable chair for herself and kills a few crickets for food. She additionally chooses to construct a shelter larger than what Nate created.

Next up is Colter, a man too easygoing to even be in the show. His entry is like a breath of fresh air to viewers, who’re used to seeing competitive trying to be their strongest versions. As the others are concentrating on their next move, Colter is taking in every moment with ease. He spots a lake nearby and decides to create a boat. The fourth contestant is Teresa, influenced by survival strategies belonging to the prehistoric and stone-age era. Even the base of her shelter is a hole dug out on the ground with a tarp at the top. Before the episode concludes, our last survivor, Jordan, shows up with an ant inside his mouth. He is interested in bushcraft and hunting, a combination of which requires him to design a wide variety of traps.

