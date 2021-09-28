Alter Ego Episode 3 Release Date and Spoilers

The second round of auditions just ended for Fox’s ‘Alter Ego,’ a singing reality series where artists express themselves not only vocally but also through a reinvented version of themselves, their alter egos. The thrill and novelty that the show brings to the table have been appreciated by viewers who might want to know all about the auditions. If you’re curious, you can head to the recap, where all the performances of the second night are listed. Now, here is everything we know about the third episode!

Alter Ego Episode 3 Release Date

‘Alter Ego’ episode 3 will release on September 29, 2021, at 9 pm ET on Fox. The show airs new hour-long episodes on Wednesdays.

Where to Watch Alter Ego Episode 3 Online?

You can watch ‘Alter Ego’ episode 3 as and when it releases on the network as per the time given above. You can also catch the episode on Fox’s official website once it releases on TV. Other options include live-streaming the episode on DirecTV, YouTube TV, and Xfinity. Fans can also check for its availability on VOD platforms on Apple TV, Vudu, Microsoft Store, and Spectrum. If you own a subscription to Hulu, you can watch the released episodes here.

Alter Ego Episode 3 Spoilers

In the third episode titled ‘The Auditions Night 3,’ the third batch of contestants will compete against each other as their alter egos. Singers from different parts of the country will get the chance to live out their fantasy versions of themselves and realize them through a rare opportunity provided by the show. This is done using motion capture technology that conceives a 3D version of the character that represents the artist’s alter ego. So another five singers will take the stage next week!

Alter Ego Episode 2 Recap

In the second episode titled ‘The Auditions Night 2,’ host Rocsi Diaz welcomed the first alter ego known as The Loverboy, a rockstar who is actually a man named Anthony. He wanted to explore beyond his reputation as an “R&B singer,” and sure enough, the audiences were floored by his rendition of “Livin’ on a Prayer” by Bon Jovi.

The next contestant was Mariah, a 26-year old from Arizona who thrives on her alter ego named Safara. Her primary goal was to be seen independent of how she looks. Safara gave a vocally diverse performance to “Good as Hell” by Lizzo, which thoroughly impressed the judges. The third artist was Wolfgang Champagne, who prefers to be called Wolfy. His real name is Matthew, a 60-year old truck driver trying to get in touch with his musical side.

The 9/11 had jeopardized Wolfy’s music career but now he is back. To everyone’s surprise, he took on an opera version of “Il Mio Cuore Va” by Il Divo. Although he missed out on the diamond, he won the personality award! Next up was Kai, who is otherwise known by the name Kobe. The 23-year-old wants to be in a boy band which explains why he sang “Larger Than Life” by his favorite group, Backstreet Boys.

The next alter ego is Aster, who somehow trumped Safara. The 20-year old from Nashville performed on the song “Rainbow” by Kacey Musgraves. Although Will was fixated on Safara, the others chose Aster, whose voice overpowered her personality. The next contestants to be selected after Aster were Wolfgang Champagne and Safara! The final artist to pull through was Loverboy which left Kai on the stage giving his final performance: “Bye Bye Bye” by NSYNC, a song very aptly chosen.

Read More: Where is Alter Ego Filmed?