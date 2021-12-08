Alter Ego Season 2: Renewed or Cancelled?

Directed by Sam Wrench, ‘Alter Ego’ is a reality singing competition that takes a break from the usual monotony and introduces a twist that serves as the premise of the show. Instead of revealing their physical forms, the contestants sing backstage while the audience witness digitized avatars on stage. These idealized versions of the singers are actualized using motion capture technology, which ultimately gives them the liberty to be who they want to be. Hosted by Rocsi Diaz, the novelty and excitement that ‘Alter Ego’ brings to the table has left audiences pining for more. So we think you might want to know whether a second season is in the making. In case you do, here’s everything we can tell you about it!

Alter Ego Season 2 Release Date

‘Alter Ego’ season 1 released on September 22, 2021, on FOX and finished airing on December 8, 2021. The first season has 11 episodes, with each one having a runtime of around 60 minutes.

With regards to the next season, here’s what you should know. As of now, FOX has not renewed or canceled the show. It is to be noted that the network is keen on selling content that borders on quirkiness after the universal success of ‘The Masked Singer‘ and ‘Game of Talents.’ The first season of ‘Alter Ego’ has secured a 0.43 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 2.22 million viewers in the live+same day ratings throughout its freshman run. Although the reality singing competition has crossed the 2 million mark in terms of viewership, its ratings are still reported to have fallen short.

Moreover, its contemporary ‘The Masked Singer’ easily averages out at about 4 million viewers a week, which is still way higher than what its successor has managed. Other competitions airing on the network like ‘The Voice‘ and ‘Dancing With the Stars‘ are also faring well. Their viewership ratings can be compared to that of ‘The Masked Singer.’ So it almost seems as if ‘Alter Ego’ is the odd one out. Considering that, there is a high chance that the series might not return in the future. However, if we constantly remind ourselves of FOX’s love for housing shows unique enough to catch everyone’s attention, a second season does seem probable enough.

So if ‘Alter Ego’ gets renewed for another edition, the creators will spend the first few months filming the show post-announcement. Once it is done, we can hope for its smooth return. Hence, in all probability, ‘Alter Ego’ season 2 might release sometime in Q3 2022.

Alter Ego Season 2: Who Will Be the Host, Judges, and Contestants?

Since the future of the show is still undecided, the contestants of season 2 have not been revealed. Season 1 welcomed legendary music personalities such as Will.i.am, Alanis Morissette, Grimes, and Nick Lachey to serve as the esteemed judges. Television and radio personality/model Rocsi Diaz hosts the show. We can hope to see her as well as the same panel of judges in the second season as well. If there is a switch-up, we will only know once the network renews the series.

Let’s recall the participants of ‘Alter Ego’ season 1 – Dasharra Bridge AKA Queen Dynamite, Samara Hirsch AKA Misty Rose, Kyara Tetreault AKA Seven, Anthony Flammia AKA The Loverboy, Jacob Thomsen AKA Dipper Scott, Kaylee Franzen AKA Aster, Mariah Rosario AKA Safara, Matthew Lord AKA Wolfgang Champagne, Israa Darwich AKA Night Journey, Sarah Isen AKA St. Luna, James Paek AKA Kingston Sol, Chase Padgett AKA Orlando Deville, amongst others.

Read More: Where is Alter Ego Filmed?