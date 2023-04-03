Amazing Race Season 2: Where Are They Now?

CBS’ ‘The Amazing Race‘ is an adventure reality show where a team of two competes against other contestants to race around the world. The series featured some fierce and tough competitors, especially in season 2. They also had some wild challenges, unforeseen twists, and a lot of dramatic turns. However, it’s been a long time since the show aired, and fans are eager for an update. If you adored ‘The Amazing Race 2’ and want to know how the top 5 contestants are doing now, we’ve got you covered.

Where Are Gary Rosen and Dave Lepeska Now?

Gary and Dave were comic relief on the show, they always had clever remarks, and the audience loved them. As of now, Gary is a freelance Creative Director; he creates brand campaigns and strategies and provides other creative services to companies. He seemingly resides in Washington D.C Metro Area. His former roommate Dave is now a witty journalist and editor who travels around the world and writes about his experiences. So far, he’s work has been featured in several reputable publications such as New York Times, Newlines, Guardian, and Atlantic.

Where Are Oswald Mendez and Danny Jimenez Now?

Danny and Oswald, two best friends who were always in control of the situation and had the calmest temperament. Danny currently resides in Miami, Florida, and is the Senior Consultant at Reality Check Legal Solutions. Meanwhile, Oswald is now in New York, employed as Chief Marketing Officer at Canela Media, where he manages customer acquisition, integrated marketing, and strategic communication. The duo has kept their private life under wraps, and not much is known about their individual relationship status.

Where Are Blake Mycoskie and Paige Mycoskie Now?

Blake and Paige were the adorable sibling team on the show, who had a competitive nature, which reserved them third place in the show. Blake is now an author, entrepreneur, and philanthropist. He founded Toms Shoes and co-founded Madefor. He lives in Jackson, Wyoming, and co-parents his son Summit and daughter Charlie with his ex-wife Heather Lang.

As per reports, he was engaged to Molly Holm, but they ended their relationship to focus on their children. Paige is now an established founder and owner of Aviator Nation, a lifestyle and fashion brand. Recently, she launched a new line for the brand called The Artist Collection. She is also a renowned artist and designer and is currently in a relationship with her best friend, Jessica Jean Martin. The duo has an adorable rottweiler puppy named Jaggy.

Where Are Tara Lynch and Wil Steger Now?

Tara and Will were a team of a separated couple who constantly bickered and fought but somehow managed to be the runner-up. She currently lives in Stabannan, Ireland, with her two little boys. On the other hand, Will is now a polar explorer, climate change activist, designer, entrepreneur, environmentalist, and author.

He is now the founder of Steger Wilderness Center in Ely, Minnesota, where he currently resides. Will is quite active on Twitter, where he posts the latest news about climate activism. Moreover, he also has an organization named Steger Center that he’s building with donations to create a lasting legacy of his stewardship, learning, and explorations. During his trip in March 2023, he visited an Amish community in Central Minnesota and spoke highly of them in his Facebook post.

Where are Christopher “Chris” Luca and Alexander “Alex” Boylan Now?

Chris and Alex competed in a team as lifelong friends and became the undisputed winners of the show. As of now, Alex lives in Marina Del Rey, California. He was chosen as one of the top 30 influencers in Ed Tech Magazine. Today, he is the host of ‘The College Tour,’ a series that covers stories of a college through students’ perspectives. He’s still a traveler and adventurer at heart and is currently married to Katie Erlandson. As per reports, Chris is now married to his long-term girlfriend and lives in Florida with his family. He has no social media presence and prefers to keep his life away from the public eye.

