Does Nitro the Dog Die in Ambulance?

In Michael Bay’s ‘Ambulance,’ Will Sharp begins the story as a former US Marine in dire need of money. Sharply contrasting him is his half-brother, Danny, whose life of luxury is a result of his decades of experience in bank robbery. When Will is pulled into this criminal world, in equal parts due to temptation and necessity, he soon realizes that the journey is nothing like what he thought. With the heist going awry in no time, the brothers ditch their getaway and take over an ambulance, using the two people inside, Zach and Cam, as hostages. From there, the story becomes a game of wits between the two escaping robbers and the police, with LAPD Captain Monroe taking charge of the operations. A hidden element in this chase, however, turns out to be Monroe’s pet dog, named Nitro. As Will and Danny navigate tight corners with the police right on their tail, Nitro unwittingly gets involved in the battle, which leaves his fate hanging in the balance. SPOILERS AHEAD.

Nitro Has a Close Call With Death, But Likely Lives

While Monroe’s pet dog, Nitro, survives by the end of ‘Ambulance,’ the journey itself is fraught with dangers and near-fatal encounters. Initially, Monroe sets out to send his pet dog home in a police vehicle, but things quickly go awry when Officer Mark takes the wheel of that same car and begins giving chase to the ambulance. As such, Nitro lies within the range of gunfire for the vast majority of this cat-and-mouse chase, with Mark not even knowing that his car has a passenger. Danny soon gets frustrated with Mark’s persistence and openly threatens Cam’s life in the hopes of getting the officer to stop. When the plan fails, he instead turns to the offensive, directly shooting at the vehicle from close quarters. Although he doesn’t land a single hit, the chaos is enough to wake Nitro up from his slumber, and his presence comes as a surprise, not just to Mark but also to Monroe.

Upon realizing that his dog’s life is in imminent danger, Monroe changes his tune on the investigation without second thought, immediately asking Mark to slow down and keep the damage to a minimum. While this decision is primarily driven by his selfish desire to save his pet, it is ultimately a wise one, as it saves Mark from a near-certain death. Nitro’s appearance in this brief but memorable scene is as scary as it is comedic to an effect, and with Mark’s vehicle out of the picture, the threat to the dog’s life comes to an end. In the aftermath of the first phase of the chase, which concludes with Danny and Will at Papi’s headquarters, it is likely that Nitro is rescued and safely evacuated from the vehicle, marking the end of his role in the larger narrative. Given that he does not appear to be a trained police dog, it is unlikely that he will be of any help to the officers; however, saving his life is nonetheless significant for Monroe and his crew.

Nitro Might Not Reunite With Monroe

Although Nitro likely makes it out alive, Monroe might not be so lucky, as the last we see of him is in a near-death state. Shortly after Nitro is pulled out of harm’s way, Danny’s elaborate plan to confuse and take down the police comes into action. With the help of Papi’s crew, he assembles dozens of decoy ambulances, which all set out simultaneously. Worse, one of the ambulances, which is headed straight towards the police, is filled to the brim with explosives and blasts the moment it comes into contact with gunfire. Monroe is among the first to be hit by the plastic, and the resulting shrapnels easily pierce through his vest, resulting in a life-threatening injury. Although his teammates can be seen performing chest compressions, Monroe’s final appearance on screen is ominous, as the same teammates appear to have given up, hinting at the worst for the LAPD captain.

While Monroe’s death is not outright confirmed, the various narrative clues point strongly to it, which suggests that Nitro might not meet his owner in the future. From the very start of the movie, their bond is depicted as an immensely healthy one, to the point that Monroe feels confident bringing his dog within inches of an active crime scene. However, it is this plan that leads to his undoing, as without Mark keeping a constant watch on the ambulance, Danny finds the perfect opening to trick the entire police force. Worse, there is a good chance that Nitro is traumatized to an extent, given that he was subjected to extreme gunfire and was last seen barking helplessly. Although the dog avoids physical harm in the movie, the mental pressure he has to endure cannot be undermined, and Monroe’s ultimate fate is likely to add to that mix.

