In this week’s ‘American Gods’ season 3 episode 7, Wednesday and Cordelia are roped into a mission involving an insane berserker. Laura and Salim are cooking up another mission of their own which might put Wednesday’s life in danger. Meanwhile, Shadow is going through unusual experiences. There are more details in the recap section if you’re seeking an update for the last episode. But as of now, let us take a look at the particulars for the upcoming episode!

American Gods Season 3 Episode 8 Release Date

‘American Gods’ season 3 episode 8 will release on March 7, 2021, at 8 PM ET on Starz. The season consists of ten episodes, with new episodes dropping every Sunday.

Where to Watch American Gods Season 3 Episode 8 Online?

If you want to watch ‘American Gods’ season 3 episode 8, you can simply tune in to Starz at the aforementioned date and time. The episode will also be available on the official Starz website and app shortly after it airs on TV. If you do not have a cable connection, you can opt for live-TV and on-demand platforms such as YouTube TV, Sling TV, DirecTV, Apple TV, iTunes, or Hulu. You can also access the show if you subscribe to Starz through Amazon Prime Video.

American Gods Season 3 Episode 8 Spoilers

In the eighth episode of ‘American Gods’ season 3, titled ‘The Rapture of Burning,’ we might see Shadow Moon planning potential warfare, which will pave the way for more action and stunning visuals. It seems like his character will stick, and fans will get to examine what he is capable of. On the other hand, fans should also be prepared to witness Laura’s attempt to take out Mr. Wednesday. Her character is set to cause a severe threat to Wednesday. You can check out the promo below!

American Gods Season 3 Episode 7 Recap

In the seventh episode titled ‘Fire and Ice,’ things are beginning to make sense as the bigger picture is slowly coming to the surface. Mr. Wednesday is sad about Demeter leaving, but his attention shifts to a berserker named Johan, who has started to terminate his own followers. He was initially assigned to protect Wednesday. Cordelia is exposed to a world of gods that she had no idea about. She is in a state of panic throughout, regardless of which she accompanies Wednesday to look for Johan. But Wednesday is concerned for her safety and banishes her back to the hotel. Johan is eventually found dead in Tyr’s office.

Meanwhile, Mr. World wants Laura and Salim to help kill Wednesday, and if Laura fails, she and her friends will face brutal consequences. They also have to go and fetch Odin’s spear. Bilquis is also occupied with her next task. She visits a woman named Eugenia, who tells her that she needs to find “the other.” Shadow is out skating with Marguerite, wherein he collapses and spirals into an illusionary episode featuring an elephant deity and golden coin. He also exhibits powers of manipulating snowfall and subsequently has a dream of being stranded in the snow. The episode finally closes with Tyr telling him that his father needs his help in an important matter. This might be a sham since Tyr is seen to be wearing a mischievous smile.

Read More: American Gods Filming Locations