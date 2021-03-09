‘American Gods’ season 3 episode 8 sees Laura and Salim travel in search of Liam Doyle, a leprechaun. As Laura tries to convince Liam to help her find Odin’s (a.k.a Mr. Wednesday) spear, Salim reconnects with himself and learns to let go of his past. Dr. Tyrell faces off against Mr. Wednesday after capturing Shadow Moon. You can find a detailed summary of the episode in the recap section. But, let’s first quickly look at what ‘American Gods’ season 3 episode 9 has in store.

American Gods Season 3 Episode 9 Release Date

‘American Gods’ season 3 episode 9 will premiere on March 14, 2021, at 8 pm ET on Starz. This is the penultimate episode of the ten-episode third season.

Where To Stream American Gods Season 3 Episode 9 Online?

The best way to watch ‘American Gods’ season 3 episode 9 is by tuning in to the Starz network on the above-mentioned date and time. You can also watch the episode shortly after its premiere on Starz’s official website with your active cable subscription. If you don’t have a cable subscription, you can choose to watch the episode on any of the live TV streaming or VOD platforms such as YouTube TV, Sling TV, DirecTV, Apple TV, iTunes, Xfinity, PhiloTV, or Hulu Live TV. Additionally, you can watch the upcoming episode, along with previous episodes (including previous seasons), by subscribing to Starz via Hulu or Amazon Prime.

American Gods Season 3 Episode 9 Spoilers

In ‘American Gods’ season 3 episode 9, titled ‘The Lake Effect,’ it seems that Laura will be on a collision course with Wednesday and now she has the necessary weapon to gain the upper hand over him. Shadow is closer to his dream of living a normal life than he’s ever been, but it is highly possible that he’s destined to be drawn back into the conflict between the Gods. You can check out the promo for the upcoming episode below:

American Gods Season 3 Episode 8 Recap

The eighth episode of ‘American Gods’ season 3, titled ‘The Rapture of Burning,’ brings some major revelations and power shifts. Laura and Salim arrive at the Grand Peacock Inn in the present day. Almost immediately after arriving at the inn, they split up as Laura goes looking for Liam Doyle. Meanwhile, Salim grapples with his inner demons and tries to come to terms with his past. His attraction to a handsome bellhop, Kai, eventually turns into a hook-up, and Salim has sort of a spiritual awakening.

Laura tries to convince Liam to help her find Odin’s spear with the help of Sweeney’s lucky coin, and he agrees after making Laura promise not to use the weapon for destruction or violence. Laura also has a moment of self-awakening and finally accepts that Sweeney is dead. She begins to grieve after sprinkling Sweeney’s ashes in a river. Liam arrives with the spear and hands it to Laura, who has a specific purpose planned for the weapon – using it to kill Mr. Wednesday.

Elsewhere, Shadow is kidnapped by Dr. Tyrell and taken to his hideout. He summons Wednesday, and two come to blows in their complete God appearances. Seeing the two fight, Shadow intervenes and distracts Tyrell allowing Wednesday to finish off Tyrell. Wednesday tells Shadow that he is now free to live a normal having completed his promise, and disappears.

