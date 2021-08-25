‘American Horror Story,’ a horror series created by Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk, is arguably one of the most critically acclaimed shows of the genre in the modern era. Each season of the show follows self-contained tales that explore supernatural occurrences and macabre incidents taking place in American towns.

The groundbreaking horror series is back with its tenth installment titled ‘American Horror Story: Double Feature,’ and we for sure can’t wait to dig into the terrifying narrative the season has to offer. This time around, we will be treated to two different spine-chilling tales that the season is divided into. The first part is titled ‘Red Tide,’ and the second part is called ‘Death Valley.’ If you are as excited for the new season as we are, here’s everything you need to know ahead of watching ‘American Horror Story: Double Feature’ episode 1.

American Horror Story: Double Feature Episode 1 Release Date

‘American Horror Story: Double Feature’ episode 1 premieres on August 25, 2021, at 10 pm ET on FX. The second episode of the season will debut right after the first at 11 pm ET on the same day. The tenth season comprises 10 episodes. The first six are a part of the ‘Red Tide’ storyline, and the last four form the plot of ‘Death Valley.’ New episodes will air on the network weekly on Wednesdays.

Where To Watch American Horror Story: Double Feature Episodes 1 and 2 Online?

To watch ‘American Horror Story: Double Feature’ episodes 1 and 2, cable users can tune into FX on the date and time specified above. The episodes can also be watched on FX’s official website or FX Now using your active cable subscription details to log in. Cord-cutters can enjoy the episodes on live TV streaming services such as Fubo TV, Philo TV, Sling TV, YouTubeTV, DirecTV, and Hulu + Live TV. Both episodes will be available on Hulu a day after their television broadcast.

American Horror Story: Double Feature Episode 1 and 2 Spoilers

The first episode of ‘American Horror Story: Double Feature’ is titled ‘Cape Fear.’ It will follow Harry Gardner, a struggling writer who moves to the small seaside town of Provincetown, Massachusetts, with his pregnant wife, Doris, and daughter, Alma. The family will arrive in the town for the winter so that Harry can focus on his writing. However, strange occurrences and inexplicable events are likely to plague the family after their arrival.

In the second episode, titled ‘Pale,’ we will likely learn more about the town and its residents. Harry will struggle with writer’s block, while Doris, a typical city girl, might find it difficult to adjust to life in the small town. Alma, who is a musical prodigy, might benefit from the quiet and serene atmosphere of the town. Harry is likely to bond with the eccentric locals of the town, such as Belle Noir and Austin Sommers.

Although Belle and Austin’s advice might help Harry get over his writer’s block, it could also have unexpected side effects that could possibly endanger the lives of his family members. We will also be introduced to The Chemist, a mysterious woman who carries out experiments with drugs. At the same time, deep dark secrets about the town and its residents could start to influence Harry and his writing.

