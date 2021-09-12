In this week’s episode of ‘American Horror Story,’ Donna’s past is outlined where it is revealed that she left her lab in Providence for the sake of designing a new pill that could severely affect the brains of highly talented people. She recruits new subjects to test the strength of her new creation, which alarmingly leads to murders. If you’re curious, you’ll find more of that in the recap. Now, you can read everything that ‘American Horror Story: Double Feature’ episode 5 might have in store here!

American Horror Story: Double Feature Episode 5 Release Date

‘American Horror Story: Double Feature’ episode 5 will premiere on September 15, 2021, at 10 pm ET on FX. Season 10 contains ten episodes and is divided into two parts. The first part, ‘Red Tide,’ comprises six episodes, whereas the second part, ‘Death Valley,’ has four episodes. New hour-long episodes are broadcast on the network every week on Wednesdays.

Where To Watch American Horror Story: Double Feature Episode 5 Online?

You can watch ‘American Horror Story: Double Feature’ episode 5 on your television screens by tuning in to FX at the date and time specified above. The upcoming episode can also be streamed on FX’s official website or FX Now with the help of your active cable subscription details.

In case you are a cord-cutter, you can opt to live stream the fourth episode on services such as Philo TV, Sling TV, Fubo TV, DirecTV, Hulu+Live TV, Apple TV, and YouTubeTV. The new episodes will be available on Hulu a day after their television broadcast. Additionally, you can watch the latest episodes by purchasing them on Microsoft Store, Vudu, iTunes, and Google Play.

American Horror Story: Double Feature Episode 5 Spoilers

In the fifth episode titled ‘Gaslight,’ Doris might lose her composure over an urgent situation. We’ve always known as a character least prone to having a breakdown. So the next episode will be revelatory for us viewers. Besides that, we will also witness Harry struggling to take control of Alma’s situation.

American Horror Story: Double Feature Episode 4 Recap

The fourth episode of ‘American Horror Story: Double Feature’ is titled ‘Blood Buffet.’ The episode lands us in the past, where Donna returns to Provincetown and tells Holden that she has left her job in the lab in Providence. She subsequently brings in Mickey and lets him in on her government-funded discovery of a pill that enhances cerebral performance in talented people. Although Mickey refuses to become a subject, he agrees to find her potential subjects to assist her project for $50 per head. One of the subjects

Belle Noir is stuck in a dull marriage with an antagonistic character. After Belle takes the pill, she murders him. Two years later, Belle, now a best-selling author, has a discussion about her ex-husband’s murder with Lark at her shop. Moreover, it is revealed that she is also acquainted with the Chemist. Moving on, Belle contacts a gay club, where she encounters Austin Sommers when he was young and known everywhere as a drag queen going by the name Patty O’Furniture. His life has been difficult because of fellow queens who frequently pick on him, so when he accepts a pill from the Chemist, he feels a strong instinct to murder all the queens, whoever hurt him.

