American Horror Story: Double Feature Episode 6 Release Date and Spoilers

In this week’s episode of ‘American Horror Story,’ the Gardners find themselves in a difficult situation. Alma and Ursula convince Doris to take the pill, knowing where her fate lies. Karen is asked to retrieve the Gardners’ baby, which she is determined to protect until she is surrounded by a savage group of bloodsuckers. To know more about episode 5, you can check out the recap. Now, here is what ‘American Horror Story: Double Feature’ episode 6 could reveal!

American Horror Story: Double Feature Episode 6 Release Date

‘American Horror Story: Double Feature’ episode 6 will premiere on September 22, 2021, at 10 pm ET on FX. Season 10 contains ten episodes and is divided into two parts. The first part, ‘Red Tide,’ comprises six episodes, whereas the second part, titled ‘Death Valley,’ has four episodes. New hour-long episodes are broadcast on the network every week on Wednesdays.

Where To Watch American Horror Story: Double Feature Episode 6 Online?

You can watch ‘American Horror Story: Double Feature’ episode 6 on your television screens by tuning in to FX at the date and time specified above. The upcoming episode can also be streamed on FX’s official website or FX Now with the help of your active cable subscription details. In case you are looking for other viewing options, you can live stream the fifth episode on services such as Philo TV, Sling TV, Fubo TV, DirecTV, YouTubeTV, and FX on Hulu. The new episodes will be available on Hulu a day after their television broadcast. Additionally, you can watch the new episodes by purchasing them on iTunes, Microsoft Store, Vudu, and Google Play.

American Horror Story: Double Feature Episode 6 Spoilers

The show just continues to get more bizarre as more people continue to take the pill and face their fate. In the sixth episode titled ‘Winter Kills,’ Ursula will come up with a menacing plan that might cost lives. Meanwhile, the Gardners will prepare for their final move.

American Horror Story: Double Feature Episode 5 Recap

The fifth episode, titled ‘Gaslight,’ starts with Harry and Doris welcoming their new baby, but things are far from normal. Doris accidentally walks into Alma sucking on her baby brother’s toe, the urgency of which is reduced by Ursula to a mere dream. However, the teeth marks give away the truth, after which Alma offers Doris a pill. Harry manages to prevent Doris from murdering the baby.

Later, it is revealed that Alma and Ursula had intended to give the pill to Doris, knowing that she wouldn’t be up for the job. In the end, she is rendered talentless and irreversibly transformed into a zombie. Ursula introduces the Chemist to Alma, who might be able to initiate a deal between the other two ladies. Elsewhere, Mickey climbs up the ladder of success while Karen has hit rock bottom.

Karen is also expected to fetch the Gardners’ baby in case Belle becomes vulnerable to the creatures. Karen says no and proceeds to save the baby but runs into Doris and then later, an army of bloodsuckers closing the only door of safety Karen had. Mickey is unwilling to save her if she does not take the pill. He prepares to leave her in the heart of the untalented bunch of zombies, so she is bound to swallow the pill. Finally, she kills Mickey before slitting her own wrists and retiring into the ocean.

Read More: Where Was American Horror Story: Double Feature Filmed?