American Horror Story: Double Feature Episode 7 Release Date and Spoilers

In this week’s episode of ‘American Horror Story: Double Feature,’ Harry has a change of heart, but his wife Alma has zero control over her temptations. She is irreversibly transformed, and he can’t do anything about it. Terror strikes the Gardners when they discover that their baby is missing. For a deep dive into the events of episode 6, head to the recap. Now, we’re here to tell you what ‘American Horror Story: Double Feature’ episode 7 might be about!

American Horror Story: Double Feature Episode 7 Release Date

‘American Horror Story: Double Feature’ episode 7 will premiere on September 29, 2021, at 10 pm ET on FX. Season 10 contains ten episodes and is divided into two parts. The first part, ‘Red Tide,’ comprises six episodes, whereas the second part, titled ‘Death Valley,’ has four episodes. The sixth episode marks the end of ‘Red Tide.’ New hour-long episodes are broadcast on the network every Wednesday.

Where To Watch American Horror Story: Double Feature Episode 7 Online?

You can watch ‘American Horror Story: Double Feature’ episode 7 on your television screens by tuning in to FX at the date and time specified above. You can also use your active cable subscription to stream the episode on FX’s official website or FX Now. In case you are looking for other viewing options, you can live stream the sixth episode on Philo TV, Sling TV, Fubo TV, DirecTV, YouTubeTV, and FX on Hulu. The upcoming episode will be available on Hulu a day after its television broadcast. Additionally, you can watch new episodes by purchasing them on Amazon Prime Video, iTunes, Microsoft Store, Vudu, and Google Play.

American Horror Story: Double Feature Episode 7 Spoilers

With the seventh episode titled ‘Take Me to Your Leader,’ ‘Death Valley’ will kick off, which means the show has reached the second part of the current season. The opener will follow a group of college students on a camping trip who get roped into a spine-chilling controversy rooted way back into the past. It will have supernatural elements embedded, making us think about aliens and the possibility of the show taking that route. Whatever the outcome, we need to gear up for bizarre occurrences ahead.

American Horror Story: Double Feature Episode 6 Recap

In the sixth episode, titled ‘Winter Kills,’ a Massachusetts state trooper resolves to eradicate crime from Provincetown. Still, she is stopped by Holden, who does not want the town’s popularity among tourists to suffer. This might happen in case an investigation into Chief Burleson’s murder is opened. At the Gardners’ residence, Harry’s will to stop killing disturbs Alma even when he offers to support her in her violin career.

Harry and Alma are blackmailed into meeting Belle in exchange for Baby Eli’s safety. The child has been kidnapped from the house. The worried parents now want Ursula’s help in saving all of their lives, and Ursula calls for the Pale People, who are told to take a new pill. So they attack Austin and Belle, after which Ursula breaks her promise of giving the zombies a second chance as she exterminates the remaining number. Alma, reluctant to discard her dreams, murders the father.

The scene shifts forward in time where the black pills are being used to turn racist police into Pale People. Ursula occasionally captures swindlers for Alma, who devours them. To realize her own musical career, Alma kills her biggest competition by ripping his throat out. The episode closes with Ursula giving a motivational speech in a writing workshop before providing a magic pill to everyone in the room. The entire city is now flooded with Pale People, and the Chemist is preparing to run away with Baby Eli.

Read More: Where Was American Horror Story: Double Feature Filmed?