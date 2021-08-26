‘American Horror Story‘ is finally back with its tenth season titled ‘American Horror Story: Double Feature.’ The delightful double-headed season premiere takes us to a small seaside town where a struggling writer and his family find themselves caught up in the strange events taking place in the town. You can read more about that in the recap section. Without further ado, let’s check out what new horrors await us in ‘American Horror Story: Double Feature’ episode 3.

American Horror Story: Double Feature Episode 3 Release Date

‘American Horror Story: Double Feature’ episode 3 will release on September 1, 2021, at 10 pm ET on FX. The tenth season consists of 10 episodes. The season is divided into 2 parts: ‘Red Tide’ (six episodes) and ‘Death Valley’ (four episodes). New episodes will air on the network every week, on Wednesday.

Where To Watch American Horror Story: Double Feature Episode 3 Online?

Cable users can easily watch ‘American Horror Story: Double Feature’ episode 3 on their TV screens at the above-mentioned date and time. The new episode can also be watched on FX’s official website or FX Now using your active cable subscription details to log in. Folks without an active cable subscription can stream the upcoming episode on live TV streaming services such as Fubo TV, Philo TV, Sling TV, YouTubeTV, DirecTV, and Hulu + Live TV. The episode will be available on Hulu a day after their television broadcast.

American Horror Story: Double Feature Episode 3 Spoilers

Episode 3 of ‘American Horror Story: Double Feature’ is called ‘Thirst.’ The episode will likely focus on both Harry and Alma’s bloodlust. Alma might find it difficult to restrain herself from drinking blood and could end up killing more than just an animal. Meanwhile, Harry’s newfound success could bring his agent to town, and Harry might have to hide his bloodthirsty ways from her. We could also learn more about the black pill and the mysterious person known as The Chemist who developed it.

American Horror Story: Double Feature Episode 1 & 2 Recap

The first episode of season 10 is titled ‘Cape Fear.’ It opens with struggling screenwriter Harry Gardner, his pregnant wife, Doris, and daughter, Alma, moving to Provincetown, Massachusetts. There Doris and Alma are harassed and chased by a local disturbed woman named Karen.

Harry struggles with writer’s block and decides to go out to freshen his mind. At the sole restaurant in town, he meets the town’s eccentric locals Austin and Sarah, aka Belle Noir, who are both accomplished writers and a prostitute named Mickey. Austin and Belle reassure Harry that he will find his inspiration.

A strange bald man with pale skin appears outside Harry’s house but soon disappears. Austin gives Harry a drug that will supposedly provide him with inspiration. Harry eventually takes the black pill and is able to finish his screenplay. However, when another bald man appears, Harry kills him.

In the second episode titled ‘Pale,’ Harry begins to experience a bloodlust and seeks out Austin for answers. Austin explains that the pill amplifies natural talent. Those who lack talent are turned into the pale bald men Harry encountered. The bloodlust is a side-effect of the pill.

Through his agent, Harry learns that his most recent screenplay has set him on a path to success. He decides to keep taking the pills. Austin and Belle take Harry out to satisfy his bloodlust. Meanwhile, at home, Alma, who is frustrated with her violin skills, takes one of Harry’s pills and also begins to experience a bloodlust.

