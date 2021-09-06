The tenth season of ‘American Horror Story,’ titled ‘American Horror Story: Double Feature,’ explores a series of gnarly and terrifying events that take place in Provincetown, Massachusetts. In the third episode of the season, we learn more about Harry and Alma’s relationship as Harry tries to help his daughter contain her bloodlust. However, things become complicated when Harry’s agent comes to visit. You can read more about the episode’s events in the recap section. But first, let us prepare you for an even more gruesome experience in ‘American Horror Story: Double Feature’ episode 4.

American Horror Story: Double Feature Episode 4 Release Date

‘American Horror Story: Double Feature’ episode 4 will premiere on September 8, 2021, at 10 pm ET on FX. Season 10 contains ten episodes and is divided into two parts. The first part, ‘Red Tide,’ comprises six episodes, whereas the second part, ‘Death Valley,’ has four episodes. Fresh episodes are broadcast on the network every week on Wednesdays.

Where To Watch American Horror Story: Double Feature Episode 4 Online?

You can watch ‘American Horror Story: Double Feature’ episode 4 on your television screens by tuning in to FX at the date and time specified above. The upcoming episode can also be streamed on FX’s official website or FX Now with the help of your active cable subscription details. In case you are a cord-cutter, you can opt to live stream the upcoming episode on services such as Philo TV, Sling TV, Fubo TV, DirecTV, Hulu+Live TV, Apple TV, and YouTubeTV. The new episodes will be available on Hulu a day after their television broadcast. Additionally, you can watch the latest episodes by purchasing them on Microsoft Store, Vudu, iTunes, and Google Play.

American Horror Story: Double Feature Episode 4 Spoilers

The fourth episode of ‘American Horror Story: Double Feature’ is titled ‘Blood Buffet.’ It will take us through the town’s history and explore the origin of the black pills. We are likely to learn about the past lives of Belle, Austin, and Mickey. We will discover how The Chemist created the pills and their true purpose. The episode might reveal how the pills changed the lives of the townspeople. It might also shine a light on the side effects of the pills and how the gory murders in the town first started. Check out the promo for episode 4!

American Horror Story: Double Feature Episode 3 Recap

‘American Horror Story: Double Feature’ episode 3 is titled ‘Thirst.’ In this episode, Harry finds out about Alma’s bloodlust and restrains her from killing anyone. Instead, he kills two local criminals for Alma’s first official meal. Harry’s agent, Ursula, arrives in town for a work-related matter. She goes to the bar and meets Belle and Austin. However, they do not end up gelling. She later meets Mickey, who persuades her to read his screenplays. She is impressed with his writing but suspects something weird is going on in the town. Mickey reveals the truth about the pills and takes Ursula to visit The Chemist.

Ursula tries to make a deal with The Chemist for a steady supply of the pills but is turned down. The Chemist contacts Belle and Austin to take care of people such as Ursula and Harry, who are causing trouble for the business. Chief Burleson arrives at Harry’s home to investigate the recent murders but is killed by Alma.

