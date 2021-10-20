American Horror Story Season 11: Renewed or Cancelled?

FX’s highest-rated series ‘American Horror Story’ is a long-running horror anthology that explores new and terrifying characters and stories with every season. Created by Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk, ‘American Horror Story’ is part of the multimedia ‘American Story’ franchise. It examines the human psyche and societal issues through the blood-smeared lens of horror and violence. The series was first released on October 5, 2011, and immediately became an iconic part of television.

‘American Horror Story’ is wildly popular due to its unsettling exploration of society’s underbelly and an emphasis on frightening supernatural entities that refuse to be understood in black and white. With fantastic characters and regular appearances by well-known stars, the show makes for a deliciously hair-raising watch. Fans are already eager to know what comes after the 10th season of the show. Will there be another installment? Will there be more witches, aliens, and serial killers? Here’s everything you need to know about ‘American Horror Story’ season 11.

American Horror Story Season 11 Release Date

‘American Horror Story’ season 10, titled ‘American Horror Story: Double Feature,’ premiered on August 25, 2021, on FX. The tenth installment is split into two parts — ‘Red Tide’ and ‘Death Valley.’ Episodes were released on a weekly basis, with the season finale airing on October 20, 2021.

But what about season 11? Here’s what we can tell you. FX announced the renewal of ‘American Horror Story’ for three more seasons in January 2020. So, season 11 is definitely on its way to us! However, reports suggest that it’ll take quite a while for the upcoming installment to be developed. As of August 2021, Murphy had not pitched season 11 to FX. Keeping in mind the time required for pitching, production, and postproduction, we expect ‘American Horror Story’ season 11 to premiere sometime in Q3 or Q4 2022. We don’t mind waiting a long time for a good time, especially since there’ll be a substantial amount of ‘American Horror Story’ content in the considerable future.

American Horror Story Season 11 Cast: Who can be in it?

‘American Horror Story’ is known for featuring new cast members alongside recurring old ones across its season. Keeping this in mind, we can expect appearances from show veterans Evan Peters, Kathy Bates, Billie Lourd, and Lily Rabe, who will either play new characters or reprise any of their multiple old characters. Sarah Paulson did admit that season 10 might possibly be her last. However, she also stated “Every time he [Murphy] comes to me with some wackadoodle-stoodle character, I tend to be like, ‘Yes! Let’s do it!’ So, I don’t know, this is the first time. We’ll see.” Here’s to hoping we’ll see Paulson again in future seasons.

We may also get to see Denis O’Hare, Neal McDonough, Adina Porter, Cody Fern, and Emma Roberts again. New faces are likely to join as well. Until the official announcement about the cast, we can only hope that our favorite actors will return for another installment.

American Horror Story Season 11 Plot: What can it be About?

Season 10, or ‘American Horror Story: Double Feature,’ explores two separate but equally chilling tales. Its first part, titled ‘Red Tide,’ revolves around a struggling writer named Harry Gardner who moves with his family to a quiet seaside town to combat his writer’s block. However, things take a very dark and bloody turn after Harry is encouraged to take “Muse” pills for enhanced productivity. Violent murders, rampaging flesh-eating “pale people,” and horrifying transformations of Harry’s pregnant wife Doris and daughter Alma quickly ensue. Alma kills Harry, and Doris roams freely in her monstrous form.

Its second part, titled ‘Death Valley,’ revolves around a secret alien conspiracy. It sees the appearance of several historical figures from across the 20th Century, such as President Dwight D. Eisenhower, President Lyndon B. Johnson, President John F. Kennedy, Vice President Richard Nixon, and Amelia Earhart. A group of teenagers encounter an unnatural light and become pregnant with hybrid human-alien babies. It is revealed that the US government had agreed to let aliens abduct Americans in exchange for their powerful technology. Chaos unfurls as the scales tip in the aliens’ favor.

Season 11 is expected to continue the ‘American Horror Story’ tradition of bringing to life real societal problems through the vessels of horror and gore. However, the show’s creators are refusing to spill the beans about the plot of the upcoming season. “Ryan never tells us, it just comes fully formed in his head,” said John Landgraf, FX’s chairman, about Murphy’s concepts and season 11. Perhaps there are no beans to spill as of now. While we don’t know what exactly is in store, we do know that season 11 will give us the heebie-jeebies in classic ‘American Horror Story’ style.

