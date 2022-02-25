American Idol Season 20 Episode 1 Release Date, Time and Spoilers

ABC’s ‘American Idol,’ the legendary and long-running singing competition series, is returning with a brand new season. It will be ABC’s fifth season and the 20th installment in the ‘American Idol’ series overall. We can expect to see new talent rise to its deserving ranks as America looks for its next music icon. Music experts and celebrities like Luke Bryan, Katy Perry, and Lionel Richie will assist from the judges’ panel that will shift its base from one city to another for the upcoming auditions. If you want to know more about the first episode, we have you covered!

American Idol Season 20 Episode 1 Release Date

‘American Idol’ season 20 episode 1 will release on February 27, 2022, at 8 pm ET on ABC. The show is slated to follow a weekly pattern of dropping one episode every Sunday. Every episode is around 22-104 minutes.

Where to Watch American Idol Season 20 Episode 1 Online?

If you have an active cable subscription, you can watch ‘American Idol’ season 20 episode 1 on ABC by tuning in at the abovementioned timeslot. You can alternatively watch it on ABC’s official website or the app. Others can opt for websites like DirecTV, Xfinity Stream, and FuboTV, where the show is available. You can also sign up for Hulu + Live TV, where you can watch ‘American Idol’ live on the Hulu app or Hulu’s official website.

American Idol Season 20 Episode 1 Spoilers

The first episode of ‘American Idol’ Season 20 is titled ‘501 (Auditions).’ The first round of auditions will kick off as the judges traverse multiple locations to find the next singing sensation. A group of talented artists from cities like Nashville (Tennessee), Austin (Texas), and Los Angeles (California) will be shortlisted to move to the next round. Despite the production making use of only three locations, singing aspirants from all across the country will show up to express their talent and impress the judges. The judge audition might also introduce tweaks in the format and new twists, including the concept of the Platinum ticket.

American Idol Season 20 Cast

The trio of judges taking over the panel includes pop icon Katy Perry, country star Luke Bryan, and singer/songwriter Lionel Richie. The new season will mark their fifth year together—the original trio comprised of Paula Abdul, Simon Cowell, and Randy Jackson, who spent eight seasons together. In addition, Bobby Bones won’t return as a music mentor due to his busy schedule. Ryan Seacrest will be back as the entertaining host. The 20th season will feature a range of singing talents from all across the country.

New Jersey native Cole Hallman is set to shake the stage. 17-year-old singer Danielle Finn will charm the judges with her soulful voice. Nicolina Bozzo, an independent artist from Toronto, is ready to unleash her Broadway finesse during auditions. Other notable contestants include Leah Marlene (Toronto), Douglas Mills (Houston), Taylor Jalen Fagins (California), Camryn Champion (New Jersey), Tyler Allen (Alabama), Noah Thompson (Kentucky), and Delaney Renee Wilson (Massachusetts), among others.

