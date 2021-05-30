As ‘American Ninja Warrior’ returns with a brand new season, viewers are ready to rig up their TV sets to watch brave men and women have a go at the world’s most iconic but challenging obstacle course. These athletes called “ninjas” need to have incredible willpower and endurance to survive the challenges, let alone win them. Besides welcoming adults, the new season will allow teenagers as young as fifteen years old in the race to conquer the unattainable crest of Mount Midoriyama. If you want more details about the season premiere, here’s everything we know about ‘American Ninja Warrior’ season 13 episode 1!

American Ninja Warrior Season 13 Episode 1 Release Date

‘American Ninja Warrior’ season 13 episode 1 will release on May 31, 2021, at 8 pm ET on NBC. The show is slated to release new episodes on a weekly basis, with each episode having a runtime of around 36-128 minutes. The season will have 16 episodes in total.

Where to Watch American Ninja Warrior Season 13 Episode 1 Online?

You can watch ‘American Ninja Warrior’ season 13 episode 1 by tuning to NBC at the above-mentioned timeslot. If you miss its television premiere, you can visit NBC’s official website or the NBC app. to watch the show online. Cord-cutters can also watch the show live on Sling TV, YouTube TV, DirecTV, Philo TV, and Fubo TV. Subscribers of Hulu can access the show on the streaming platform. In addition, ‘American Ninja Warrior’ is available as a VOD service on Amazon Prime, iTunes, and Apple TV.

American Ninja Warrior Season 13 Episode 1 Spoilers

The premiere of ‘American Ninja Warrior’ season 13 is called ‘Qualifiers 1.’ It will begin as a new clan of ninjas tackle the legendary obstacle course in Tacoma, situated at the prestigious Tacoma Dome. The age limit for the first few seasons was 21 and up. Then lowered down to 18 and above, which lasted for the next couple of editions. However, this season is set to welcome competitors as young as fifteen years old. In fact, it is even mandatory for them to take on the full course just like the adult competitors.

In the first round of the Qualifiers, the ninjas will face up to six challenging obstacles. In addition to the Warped Wall, four new challenges, including Overpass, Split Decision, Tipping Point, and V Formation, will be included in the list. Moreover, the new season will also introduce a new family competition. Every family team will have three members with at least one teenager in the age group of 15-19 years old.

As discussed earlier, they will face a six obstacle course, where every family will attempt two of them. Then, finally, the top families will earn their place and compete on The Power Tower. Furthermore, you should also know that the semi-finals will take place in Los Angeles, California, once the Qualifiers are over. In the end, the grand finale will be held in Las Vegas, Nevada. Here’s a promo for you to watch!

Read More: Where is American Ninja Warrior Filmed?