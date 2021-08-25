The ninth episode of ‘American Ninja Warrior’ season 13 followed the final round of Semi-Finals in Los Angeles. The last batch of finalists has finally been shortlisted. To know who made it to Vegas, you can check out the recap for the latest episode at the bottom. Now that the first round of Finals is approaching, here is all that you need to know about ‘American Ninja Warrior’ season 13 episode 10!

American Ninja Warrior Season 13 Episode 10 Release Date

‘American Ninja Warrior’ season 13 episode 10 will release on August 30, 2021, at 8 pm ET on NBC. The show follows a weekly release pattern and drops new episodes (of 36-128 minutes) every Monday.

Where to Watch American Ninja Warrior Season 13 Episode 10 Online?

To watch ‘American Ninja Warrior’ season 13 episode 10 live on TV, tune in to NBC at the above-mentioned date and time. If you skip the television premiere, you can stream it later on NBC’s official website or the NBC app. Others can resort to live-TV websites like Sling TV, YouTube TV, DirecTV, Philo TV, and Fubo TV. In addition, Hulu users can easily watch all the episodes of the show here! Apart from that, you can also rent/buy the episodes on VOD services like Amazon Prime, iTunes, and Apple TV.

American Ninja Warrior Season 13 Episode 10 Spoilers

The next episode will mark the first round of the National Finals in Las Vegas, where the ninjas will face almost eight obstacles even more challenging than the previous ones. At Split Decision, the finalists will have to choose between a completely new upper body obstacle or a strenuous balance obstacle as they compete for a spot in Stage Two. The winner of the final leg will take home $1 million.

American Ninja Warrior Season 13 Episode 9 Recap

The ninth episode covered the final round of Semi-Finals taking place in Los Angeles. The first contestant was Devan Alexander, who fell on the ninth obstacle called The Dungeon, but he pulled through nevertheless. Nate Hansen was up next, and it was no surprise that he has many followers and serves as an inspiration to the people who live with some growth hormone deficiency just like him. He then became the first finisher of the night. Eric Middleton AKA The Big Ninja tackled the course like a piece of cake and stepped up as the second finisher.

The next ninja was Heather Weissinger, who fell on Drop Zone but still qualified as one of the top three women. Moving on, Kai Beckstrand made history as the youngest to ever hit a Semifinals buzzer. Austin Gray, as expected, finished the course with impeccable timing, confirming a spot in the Power Tower. The only contestant who managed to beat his timing was Jake Murray, the second competitor for the Safety Pass. Jesse Labreck, the contestant to hit the most buzzers in the women’s division, was aiming for another one this time.

By the time Jesse reached The Dungeon, her energy almost gave out. However, by sheer force of will, she completed the course to become the first female finisher of the night. Others who finished include Cam Baumgartner, Kyle Soderman, Hunter Guerard, Tyler Yamauchi, Matt Bradley, and Mike Silenzi. Donovan Metoyer and Jamie Rahn fell on Diving Boards, whereas Ava Colasanti couldn’t cross Drop Zone, but they all qualified. At the Power Tower, Jake lost his balance and fell, which means Austin won the Safety Pass.

Read More: Where is American Ninja Warrior Filmed?