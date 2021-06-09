In the second episode of ‘American Ninja Warrior’ season 13, another clan of ninjas tries their luck, competing in the world’s most challenging obstacle course, situated in Tacoma Dome. Some of them are experienced veterans, while the others are teenagers or newbies hoping to secure a position in the next round. For a detailed summary of the episode, you could read the recap at the bottom. Before the next part drops, here is everything you need to know about ‘American Ninja Warrior’ season 13 episode 3!

American Ninja Warrior Season 13 Episode 3 Release Date

‘American Ninja Warrior’ season 13 episode 3 is set to release on June 21, 2021, at 9 pm ET on NBC. The season has 16 episodes in total, and every episode has a runtime of around 36-128 minutes.

Where to Watch American Ninja Warrior Season 13 Episode 3 Online?

To watch the upcoming ‘American Ninja Warrior’ season 13 episode 3, get your TV sets ready and tune in to NBC at the above-mentioned timeslot. If you miss the television broadcast, you can go online and stream it on NBC’s official website or the NBC app shortly after. Cord-cutters can also live-stream the show on Sling TV, YouTube TV, DirecTV, Philo TV, and Fubo TV. In addition, Hulu subscribers can watch full seasons on the streamer. If you’re subscribed to VOD services such as Amazon Prime, iTunes, and Apple TV, you can buy/rent the episodes through these platforms.

American Ninja Warrior Season 13 Episode 3 Spoilers

In the upcoming episode of ‘American Ninja Warrior’ season 13, titled ‘Qualifiers 3,’ a new set of ninjas will take the stage and tackle the tough five-course obstacle challenge. The ones with the best timings will make it through to the next round. The course is divided into five sections, including the Shrinking Steps, Weight for It, Split Decision (Broken Bridge or Tipping Point), and V Formation, along with the iconic Warped Wall that even the strongest ninjas sometimes fail to defeat.

American Ninja Warrior Season 13 Episode 2 Recap

The second episode of ‘American Ninja Warrior’ season 13, titled ‘Qualifiers 2,’ kickstarts the second round of qualifiers with Jon Bundy, aka the Eye Ninja, followed by Zhanique Lovett, as they both storm across the course and fall on the fourth obstacle, V Formation. The course includes Shrinking Steps, Weight For It, Split Decision (Broken Bridge or Tipping Point), V Formation, and Warped Wall, which precedes the Mega Wall. The first person to make it past the fourth obstacle is Dan Champagne, who also becomes the first to press the buzzer.

Another notable ninja is fifteen-year-old Josiah Pippel, endearingly called lizard ninja because of his love for reptiles. He presses a buzzer on the Minor Warped Wall. Veteran Lance Pekus, who has been on the show for ten years, falls on V Formation. Another ninja Kaden Lebsack, a famous figure from ANW Juniors, makes it to the buzzer in the shortest time. Then comes seven-time veteran Tiana Webberly who hit her first buzzer last season, but her luck falls short this time as she falls on V Formation. After Brian Montagnese, we meet Xavier Dantzler, the last teenager of the night.

Although Xavier falls on V Formation, his timing gets him through to the next round. The following contestant is Sandy Zimmerman, aka Mama Ninja, who became the first mother ever to hit a buzzer. She only makes it till the fourth one this time but still confirms a spot in the next round. Next, we see a newbie ninja Lucas Reale, whose status of being newly engaged motivates him to give his best, and he hits the buzzer. Finally, in the end, Joe Moravasky makes it to the Mega Warped Wall, where he presses the buzzer and scores another ten grand.

