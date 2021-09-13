Created by Dan Futterman, ‘American Rust’ tells the story of a small and decaying town in the eponymous region, where the murder of a former colleague places the town’s chief of police in a moral and ethical dilemma as the accused is the son of the woman he loves. Billy, the accused, had a golden future ahead of him until he declined a football scholarship. Isaac, Billy’s best friend, discovers that his sister has married. Fearing that she will never come back, he first nearly kills himself and later steals money from his ailing, wheelchair-ridden father so he and Billy can leave town. The show is based on the 2009 namesake novel by Philipp Meyer. If you are wondering what is in store for you in the next episode, we got you covered.

American Rust Episode 2 Release Date

‘American Rust’ episode 2 is set to premiere at 10 p.m. ET on September 19, 2021, on Showtime. However, it became available for streaming on digital platforms along with the first episode on September 12, 2021. Season 1 of the series comprises nine episodes in total that air every Sunday.

Where to Watch American Rust Episode 2 Online?

Viewers can catch ‘American Rust’ episode 2 on Showtime’s official website or app. However, a paid subscription or the activation of the 30-day free trial is needed to watch the episode until it officially airs on Showtime. The episode can also be viewed on YouTubeTV, SlingTV, FuboTV, Spectrum, and DirecTV. AppleTV subscribers can catch the episode here. Canadian viewers can watch the episode on Crave.

American Rust Episode 2 Spoilers

In episode 2, titled ‘Happy Return,’ Harris might begin investigating Novick’s murder. If Lee’s father calls her to inform her about Isaac stealing his money and leaving, Lee will return to Buell. The town will celebrate a wedding, where Virgil will show up with his new girlfriend. Lee and her father might attend the event as well. When Lee and Billy run into each other, old feelings will resurface. Isaac might show up outside the wedding venue to have one last conversation with Billy.

American Rust Episode 1 Recap

In the pilot episode, as Harris, the Buell police chief, watches Grace, the woman he loves, leave her work, he gets a call from his partner, Steve, informing him about a possible homicide at a closed mill. Six months earlier, Harris was on his date with Grace when he received a call about a bar fight. Grace’s son, Billy, beat another young man after the latter initiated the fight.

The bank was supposed to auction off several properties in the town, but the prospective buyers left after Grace’s former husband Virgil and their neighbors showed up with guns. The auction was effectively canceled. Harris visits the judge to convince him to show leniency to Billy, which he does. Billy only gets six months of probation. In the present time, Harris finds the body of Novick, a former police officer who stood over Billy on the night of his arrest. Harris spots Billy’s football jacket at the crime scene and hides it before the other police officers arrive.

