American Rust Episode 3 Release Date and Spoilers

Based on the namesake book by Philipp Meyer, ‘American Rust’ is a crime drama series that revolves around the residents of a small and sleepy town in Pennsylvania, where most unnatural deaths are the results of drug overdoses. However, when a former police officer and resident of the town is murdered, it threatens to tear the fragile unity of the people apart. If you are wondering what is in store for you in the next episode, this is what you need to know.

American Rust Episode 3 Release Date

‘American Rust’ episode 3 is set to release on September 26, 2021, at 10 p.m. ET on Showtime. Season 1 of the series comprises nine episodes in total that air every Sunday.

Where to Watch American Rust Episode 3 Online?

Viewers can catch ‘American Rust’ episode 3 on Showtime’s official website or app. However, a paid subscription or the activation of the 30-day free trial is needed to watch the episode on these platforms. It can also be viewed on YouTubeTV, SlingTV, FuboTV, Spectrum, and DirecTV. AppleTV subscribers can catch the episode here. Canadian viewers can watch the episode on Crave.

American Rust Episode 3 Spoilers

Episode 3, titled ‘Forgive Us Our Trespasses,’ might focus on Grace’s work as a dressmaker. According to Billy, Grace’s career has taken a toll on her body. He admits to Lee that her health was one of the reasons for his decision to stay in Buell. In the third episode, it will be revealed that her job has become increasingly difficult because of poor working conditions and low pay. Being one of the most experienced and respected dressmakers, Grace might become the leader of a movement that seeks to unionize the dressmakers.

Harris might catch a break in his search for the person who made the anonymous call when the same individual reaches out again with an anonymous tip. However, if the tip can potentially implicate Billy in the crime, Harris might try to hide the information.

American Rust Episode 2 Recap

In Episode 2, Lee learns from her father that her brother Isaac has left home with $4,000. So, she returns to Buell. It is soon revealed that she has been steadily sending money to her father for the past few months. He was supposed to hire someone who could help him but never did. Later, at a wedding, she and Billy reunite. They dance together, recall things from the past, and sparks fly. Grace, worried about her son, tries to put a stop to it but is unsuccessful. After the wedding, Billy accompanies Lee and her father to their home. When they are alone, Lee and Billy end up making love to each other.

Meanwhile, the prosecutor tells Harris and Frank to find the person who made the anonymous call. Later, Harris spots Billy as the latter watches the mill. Harris suggests that Billy should buy a new pair of boots. At the wedding, Isaac comes to have a conversation, and the two friends then say emotional goodbyes to each other. Isaac seems to have a change of heart and goes to his family’s home to give back the money. But he retreats after seeing Billy and Lee together. One of the episode’s final scenes involves Billy burning the shoes and clothes he wore on the day of the murder.

Read More: Is American Rust a True Story?