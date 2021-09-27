American Rust Episode 4 Release Date and Spoilers

Based on the 2009 award-winning novel by Philipp Meyer, ‘American Rust’ is a story of decay, despair, and death. Set in the fictional town of Buell, Pennsylvania, the show follows Police Chief Del Harris as he investigates the murder of a former colleague while trying to prevent the son of the woman he loves from being implicated in it. It’s a mystery drama series that earnestly depicts the economic decline and rampant opioid abuse in the Rust Belt. If you want to know what is in store for you in the next episode, we got you covered.

American Rust Episode 4 Release Date

‘American Rust’ episode 4 is set to release on October 3, 2021, at 10 p.m. ET on Showtime. Season 1 of the series comprises nine episodes in total that air every Sunday.

Where to Watch American Rust Episode 4 Online?

Viewers can catch ‘American Rust’ episode 4 on Showtime’s official website or app. However, a paid subscription or the activation of the 30-day free trial is needed to watch the episode on these platforms. It can also be viewed on YouTubeTV, SlingTV, FuboTV, Spectrum, and DirecTV. AppleTV subscribers can catch the episode here. Canadian viewers can watch the episode on Crave.

American Rust Episode 4 Spoilers

Episode 4, titled ‘My Name is Billy,’ will probably depict what happened in the mill from Billy’s perspective. While Bobby insinuates that Billy killed Novick, he never really saw it actually happening. The only person who was there alongside Billy, Bobby, and Novick is Isaac. It’s possible that Isaac killed Novick while trying to save his friend. Billy will say his version of the incident to the only person who intimately knows him and Isaac, Lee.

Meanwhile, Isaac will form a connection with a person who is also currently homeless, and they might give him essential tips on how to survive on the road. Sheriff Deluca will launch an investigation into Billy and try to find evidence of his involvement in Novick’s murder in the trailer Billy shares with his mother.

American Rust Episode 3 Recap

In episode 3, titled ‘Forgive Us Our Trespasses,’ the coroner tells the D.A., Harris, and Deluca that Novick died due to the injury at the back of his head. Lee discovers that Isaac has left behind the money he stole from their father and realizes that her brother saw her with Billy. She later calls Billy to tell him to stay away from her. Meanwhile, Grace learns that she requires the consent of most of the workers to set up a union at her job and later convinces Josefina, a young colleague of a Mexican immigrant family, of the validity of her cause.

While riding on a freight train, Isaac spots two men being intimate in one of the compartments. He is subsequently thrown off the train. Lee tells her father that taking care of him drained the lives of both her mother and Isaac and urges him to get a nurse. The barfight incident is purged from Billy’s record, and he learns that he will get the assistant coaching job back. Harris tries to catch Bobby, the man in the photograph with Novick, but he escapes. Later, Bobby makes an anonymous call to Deluca’s office and implies that Billy killed Novick. Elsewhere, Lee comes to Billy seeking comfort, and they have sex.

Read More: Is American Rust a True Story?