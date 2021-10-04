American Rust Episode 5 Release Date and Spoilers

Based on Philipp Meyer’s 2009 novel of the same name, ‘American Rust’ is a thriller-drama series set in a dying town in the Rust Belt where people struggle with addiction and poverty. The murder of one of its residents sends the town further spiraling out of control. Police Chief Del Harris, in charge of keeping peace in the town, discovers that the son of the woman he loves might be the one who committed the murder. He realizes that each of his decisions will now have both personal and public ramifications. If you are wondering what is in store for you in the fifth episode of ‘American Rust,’ we got you covered.

American Rust Episode 5 Release Date

‘American Rust’ episode 5 is set to release on October 10, 2021, at 10 p.m. ET on Showtime. Season 1 of the series comprises nine episodes in total that air every Sunday.

Where to Watch American Rust Episode 5 Online?

Viewers can catch ‘American Rust’ episode 5 by tuning into Showtime at the aforementioned date and time. Otherwise, it will also be available on Showtime’s official website or app. However, a paid subscription or the activation of the 30-day free trial is needed to watch the episode on these platforms. It can also be viewed on YouTubeTV, SlingTV, FuboTV, Spectrum, and DirecTV. AppleTV subscribers can catch the episode here. Canadian viewers can watch the episode on Crave.

American Rust Episode 5 Spoilers

In episode 5, titled ‘Jojo Ameri-GO,’ Billy might see the message that Lee left on his phone and once more start falsely hoping that they have a future together. A significant portion of the episode will likely focus on Isaac’s travel with Jojo. They might reach Vegas, where they will meet up with Zoe, Jojo’s girlfriend.

Meanwhile, in Buell, Harris will likely have to arrest Billy, and it will create a rift between him and Grace. The residents will probably turn against each other after the arrest, with some taking Billy’s side and the others concluding that he is indeed the murderer. Despite Grace’s assurance to her immigrant co-workers, their vindictive boss might target the legality of their stay in the US.

American Rust Episode 4 Recap

In episode 4, titled ‘My Name Is Billy,’ Isaac meets Jojo, a fellow traveler, on the road, and the latter teaches him how to take care of himself. However, as Isaac doesn’t trust Jojo yet, he says that his name is Billy Poe. In Buell, Grace and Bethany’s immigrant co-workers agree to unionize, but their meeting is interrupted by the arrival of several deputies from the Sheriff’s office. It is revealed that the DA now considers Billy a murder suspect. Harris meets up with Billy and tells him not to speak to anyone about what happened except him.

However, that night, Billy tells everything to Lee, revealing that Isaac killed Novick while trying to protect him. Sheriff Deluca informs the DA that Billy’s boss saw bruises on the young man’s knuckles after Novick’s murder. The authorities still need to find Bobby, but they think that they have enough to get Billy into custody for now. The following morning, Deluca calls Harris to tell him that he needs to get Billy to the Sheriff’s office within 12 hours.

Read More: Is American Rust a True Story?