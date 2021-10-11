American Rust Episode 6 Release Date and Spoilers

‘American Rust’ is a mystery drama series set in the fictional town of Buell in Pennsylvania, where the economy is in ruins and the drug-related mortality rate is high. Following the death of one of his former subordinates, Pete Novick, Police Chief Del Harris discovers that he must arrest Billy, the son of the woman he loves. Isaac, Billy’s long-time friend who has been with him at the time of Novick’s death, leaves the town, while Lee, Isaac’s sister, returns to Buell after several years to take care of their sick father, Henry. If you are wondering what is in store for you in the next episode, we got you covered.

American Rust Episode 6 Release Date

‘American Rust’ episode 6 is set to release on October 17, 2021, at 10 p.m. ET on Showtime. Season 1 of the series comprises nine episodes in total that air every Sunday.

Where to Watch American Rust Episode 6 Online?

Viewers can catch ‘American Rust’ episode 6 by tuning into Showtime at the aforementioned date and time. Otherwise, it will also be available on Showtime’s official website or app. However, a paid subscription or the activation of the 30-day free trial is needed to watch the episode on these platforms. It can also be viewed on YouTubeTV, SlingTV, FuboTV, Spectrum, and DirecTV. AppleTV subscribers can catch the episode here. Canadian viewers can watch the episode on Crave.

American Rust Episode 6 Spoilers

Episode 6, titled ‘Debt Collection,’ might revolve around what Harris has to do for his colleagues in Pittsburgh. Chuck is most likely his former partner and has come to Buell to ask him to repay his debt to him and the others for giving him an alibi for the time they killed the pedophile. Whatever that price might be, it is bound to emotionally affect Harris, who has dreaded this moment for ten years.

Lee’s lies might start unraveling when Alejandro finds out about her history with Billy. In the near future, Lee’s choice will not just be between Isaac and Billy but will encompass the one between her marriage and Billy. Meanwhile, separated from Jojo, Isaac will learn how to survive on the road on his own.

American Rust Episode 5 Recap

In episode 5, titled ‘Jojo Ameri-GO,’ Harris and Steve launch a desperate search for Bobby. They learn he might be selling near an apartment complex, but when they get there, he is long gone. It is revealed that Bobby has begun to keep himself clean-shaved and is currently living with a woman in a cabin in the woods, which is probably located in West Virginia.

Grace, Bethany, and their lawyer confront Gelsey, who refuses to hear them and tells them that he can set up his business elsewhere or shut it down altogether. Lee speaks to a lawyer in Pittsburgh, who tells her that she will inevitably have to choose between her brother and Billy. When she returns home to Buell, her husband is waiting for her there.

Virgil gives Billy money and tells him to head for Canada, but the latter declines. Harris is eventually forced to bring Billy in. Grace hits a deer with her car on her way back home. When Harris returns to his cabin, he finds Chuck, his former colleague from Pittsburgh, waiting for him.

Read More: Is American Rust a True Story?