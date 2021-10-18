American Rust Episode 7 Release Date and Spoilers

Developed from the namesake 2009 novel by Philipp Meyer, ‘American Rust’ is a harrowing tale of addiction, murder, and economic disintegration. After his former colleague Pete Novick’s murder, Buell Police Chief Del Harris is forced to arrest Billy, the underachieving son of the woman he loves. Meanwhile, after her brother, Isaac, leaves town, Lee returns to Buell to take care of her father, Henry. She and Billy have a history together. It is revealed that it was Isaac who killed Novick. If you are wondering what is in store for you in the next episode, we got you covered.

American Rust Episode 7 Release Date

‘American Rust’ episode 7 is set to release on October 24, 2021, at 10 p.m. ET on Showtime. Season 1 of the series comprises nine episodes in total that air every Sunday.

Where to Watch American Rust Episode 7 Online?

Viewers can catch ‘American Rust’ episode 7 by tuning into Showtime at the aforementioned date and time. Otherwise, it will also be available on Showtime’s official website or app. However, a paid subscription or the activation of the 30-day free trial is needed to watch the episode on these platforms. It can also be viewed on YouTubeTV, SlingTV, FuboTV, Spectrum, and DirecTV. AppleTV subscribers can catch the episode here. Canadian viewers can watch the episode on Crave.

American Rust Episode 7 Spoilers

In episode 7, titled ‘Blue Mountains,’ Billy might struggle to adjust to the life inside the Farmington Tri-County Prison, where he garnered much attention at the moment of his entry. Desperate to survive at that horrible place, he might become involved in a gang, hoping that sticking with them will keep the others away.

Elsewhere, Isaac will have to find a way to make it to Los Angeles alone. He has barely survived the attack from the homophobic group, and Jojo is not there with him to guide him and watch his back. However, the more he travels, the more he will feel inclined to go back home and confess what he has done.

Harris will continue his search for Bobby and might go to West Virginia looking for the other man. Meanwhile, other workers might confront Grace about her conversation with Gelsey. She will probably learn who set her car on fire.

American Rust Episode 6 Recap

In episode 6, titled ‘Debt Collection,’ Harris goes back to Pittsburgh with Chuck, and the latter asks him to repay his debt by killing a former gang member and murderer. However, Harris doesn’t go through with it, prompting Chuck to kill the man and then kill himself. Isaac and one of his clients get attacked by a group of people who beat them and spray-paint a homophobic slur on their chests.

Despite the efforts of the public defender, Billy doesn’t get bail and is sent to Farmington Tri-County Prison, where convicted felons and people awaiting trial for violent crime are kept together. Later, Grace accuses Lee of hiding that she has been sleeping with Billy. This leads to Alejandro immediately leaving Buell. Harris returns to Buell that night and goes to Grace’s trailer. While they are resting, someone sets fire to Grace’s car outside.

