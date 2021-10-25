American Rust Episode 8 Release Date and Spoilers

‘American Rust’ is a crime drama series based on Philipp Meyer’s critically-acclaimed 2009 novel of the same name. After the murder of one of his former subordinates, Buell police chief Del Harris is forced to arrest Billy, the son of the woman he loves. The death and the subsequent investigation begin to tear the Rust Belt town apart. Meanwhile, the residents deal with a dissolving local economy and the opioid crisis. If you are wondering what is in store for you in the upcoming episode, we got you covered.

American Rust Episode 8 Release Date

‘American Rust’ episode 8 is set to release on October 31, 2021, at 10 p.m. ET on Showtime. Season 1 of the series comprises nine episodes in total that air every Sunday.

Where to Watch American Rust Episode 8 Online?

Viewers can catch ‘American Rust’ episode 8 by tuning into Showtime at the aforementioned date and time. Otherwise, it will also be available on Showtime’s official website or app. However, a paid subscription or the activation of the 30-day free trial is needed to watch the episode on these platforms. It can also be viewed on YouTubeTV, SlingTV, FuboTV, Spectrum, and DirecTV. AppleTV subscribers can catch the episode here. Canadian viewers can watch the episode on Crave.

American Rust Episode 8 Spoilers

Episode 8, titled ‘St. Sebastian,’ is set to be the penultimate episode of the season. Lee might try her best to get Billy out of prison while keeping the authorities away from Isaac but will eventually realize that she can’t balance the two things. Billy will not probably listen to his mother, but he will do what Lee says. This means that Lee likely has the power to condemn either him or her brother for the rest of their lives.

Meanwhile, Harris will find the dealer who sold the drug to Trent, which will lead him to Bobby, who is still hiding in a cabin in the middle of a West Virginian forest. With the experience on the road being too traumatic for him, Isaac might decide to return home. Grace will probably find who set fire to her car.

American Rust Episode 7 Recap

In episode 7, titled ‘Blue Mountains,’ Billy struggles to adapt to his new life at the prison. He is forced to fight a fellow new inmate. After he wins the bout, things begin changing for him. In Buell, Grace learns that Gelsey has hired a woman to let the workers know why unionizing will be bad for them. Bobby’s drug makes its way to Buell, where a local rising football star buys some of it from a new dealer and overdoses.

Harris and Steve find out that Jackson has been using names of dead people to bring fentanyl-based drugs to Buell. However, when Steve suggests that they should arrest the pharmacist, Harris refuses, stating that they first need to trap the entire network, including Bobby. Isaac’s trauma from his encounter with the homophobic group of men surfaces when he enters a mall, and the security there starts following him. Lee persuades Billy’s public defender to let her be part of her team.

