American Rust Season 2: Renewed or Canceled?

Based on the 2009 critically-acclaimed namesake novel by Philipp Meyer, ‘American Rust’ offers an earnest depiction of a Rust Belt town riddled with economic disintegration and the opioid crisis. Del Harris is the police chief of the fictional town of Buell. After the son of the woman he is in love with is arrested for murdering a former police officer, Harris desperately attempts to prove the youth’s innocence.

Following its premiere, ‘American Rust’ mainly received mixed to negative reviews, but the audience response to the show has been favorable. The viewers love the show’s depictions of some of the glaring issues plaguing American society. If you have watched the show’s first season and are wondering whether there will be a season 2, we got you covered.

American Rust Season 2 Release Date

‘American Rust’ season 1 premiered on September 12, 2021, on Showtime and aired nine episodes before concluding on November 7, 2021. The series was originally slated to be developed for USA Network, but the project was canceled in January 2018 as the creators couldn’t find an actor to portray Del Harris convincingly. This was, of course, a while before Jeff Daniels was cast in that role.

As for season 2, this is what we know. Neither the Showtime executives nor the show creators have officially made any statement confirming the development of a season 2. As mentioned above, the series is developed from a novel of the same name, which is a standalone work. So, after the first season is done with telling the story it wants to tell, no source material is available from which future seasons can be developed. However, ‘American Rust’ wouldn’t be the first show to do that if they decide to go that way, and they wouldn’t be last. Shows like ‘Dexter,’ ‘Game of Thrones,’ ‘The Handmaid’s Tale,’ and ’13 Reasons Why’ have already done this to varying degrees of success.

If the show is renewed within the next few months, the audience can expect ‘American Rust’ season 2 to come out sometime in late early 2023. Though, given the tepid response that season 1 received (average viewership of less than 0.3 million), it looks unlikely that season 2 will ever get made.

