In the latest episode of ‘America’s Got Talent’ season 16, the results of the second round of Quarter-Finals brought viewers to the edge of their seats. Three artists were at the mercy of another round of public voting called “Instant Save,” open till the end of the episode. For a better idea of what transpired in episode 12, you can read the recap. With regards to ‘America’s Got Talent’ season 16 episode 13, here’s what we know!

America’s Got Talent Season 16 Episode 13 Release Date

‘America’s Got Talent’ season 16 episode 13 will release on August 24, 2021, at 8 pm ET on NBC. Each episode has a runtime of about 2 hours.

Where to Watch America’s Got Talent Season 16 Episode 13 Online?

You can watch ‘America’s Got Talent’ season 16 episode 13 on TV as and when it airs on NBC at the above-mentioned date and time. In case you miss it, you can log in to NBC’s official website or the NBC app and enjoy the episode. Live-streaming options are also available on DirecTV, Sling TV, YouTube TV, and Fubo TV. If you have a subscription to Hulu, you can access the latest episodes here, while those using Netflix can watch ‘America’s Got Talent’ here. In case these options don’t work out, you can also buy/rent the episodes on Apple TV.

America’s Got Talent Season 16 Episode 13 Spoilers

In the thirteenth episode, the third round of Quarter-Finals will be held at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. As twelve contestants show up to earn a spot in the Semi-Finals, only seven of them will go through. You can either visit the AGT app or head here to ensure your favorite contestants are safe once they finish their performances!

America’s Got Talent Season 16 Episode 12 Recap

In the twelfth episode of ‘America’s Got Talent’ season 16, all 12 acts from the second round of Quarter-Finals took the stage. Terry called out the three artists eligible for the Instant Save: Korean Soul, T3, and Tory Vagasy. Moving on, the first selection was to be done between Northwell Health Nurse Choir and Shuffolution. America prefers the former’s soft vocals and enlivening presence on stage, so the choir pulled through. Before the next artists appeared, Mentalist alumnus act The Clairvoyants gave a special performance with Terry, Heidi, and Sofia assisting an act of blindfolds, dice, and playing cards.

Terry then presented the results for Victory Brinker and Aidan Bryant. Both of their performances were an instant hit among America, so it was no surprise that they pulled through to the Semi-Finals. Between Peter Antoniou and Positive Impact Movement, the former stuck a chord with the public, thus advancing to the Semi-Finals. The last three acts standing were Dokteuk Crew, Josh Blue, and Johnny Showcase. Josh Blue was the only act to make it through.

The audience was then treated to a duet performance by AGT champ Kodi Lee and H.E.R.! Kodi was on the piano while H.E.R. strummed on a guitar singing her song “Hold On.” Later, Terry declared that Kodi and The Clairvoyants were invited to perform in the new AGT residency in Vegas that is currently in progress. The contestant to be selected through live voting was undoubtedly Tory Vagasy! The judges were left with the remaining two artists, and Heidi immediately chose T3 and Sofia followed suit. The others went with Korean Soul, and the resulting tie called for America’s votes once again. Korean Soul ultimately made the cut!

