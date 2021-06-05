As our favorite reality show is back on TV, we’re thrilled to go over the details of the first “auditions” episode of the new season. As expected, the episode is packed with talent, hope, and a hint of drama that has left us overwhelmed. If you’re curious about the performances, you can check out the highlights of the first episode in the recap section. Moving on, here’s everything we can expect from ‘America’s Got Talent’ season 16 episode 2!

America’s Got Talent Season 16 Episode 2 Release Date

‘America’s Got Talent’ season 16 episode 2 is scheduled to premiere on June 8, 2021, at 8 pm ET on NBC. New episodes drop on a weekly basis, and every episode is around 60 minutes long.

Where to Watch America’s Got Talent Season 16 Episode 2 Online?

You can watch ‘America’s Got Talent’ season 16 episode 2, by tuning to NBC at the above-mentioned date and time. You can also catch the show after its television premiere on NBC’s official website and the NBC app. Cord cutters can live-stream the series on DirecTV, Sling TV, YouTube TV, and Fubo TV. If you’re subscribed to Hulu, you can stream ‘America’s Got Talent’ here. The older seasons of the show are additionally available for streaming on Netflix. It is also possible to buy/rent the episodes on Apple TV.

America’s Got Talent Season 16 Episode 2 Spoilers

The second episode of ‘America’s Got Talent’ season 16 is titled ‘Auditions 2.’ In the next part, we will see another set of contestants attempting to earn a place in the next round. Terry Crews will continue to host the show as he introduces a diverse stream of acts competing for the $1 million prize. The judges’ panel will be occupied by creator and executive producer Simon Cowell along with Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel, and Sofia Vergara. They will then have complete control of the Golden Buzzer that shortlists a few acts and sends them directly to the live shows. After the auditions, the public can extend their support to the selected contestants through votes.

America’s Got Talent Season 16 Episode 1 Recap

The premiere of ‘America’s Got Talent’ season 16 is titled ‘Auditions 1.’ The new season kicks off with a startling but savory performance by Canine Stars, a comedic act that promotes pet adoptions throughout the country. Of course, their hilarious performance on the AGT stage is inspired by the judges, and there are dog versions of each one of them (the hilarious ones being Bow-wowie Mandel and Simon Howl). But it is revealed that they’re not auditioning!

However, the stage is subsequently flooded with spectacular acts followed by generous taps on the Golden Buzzer! One of the most deserving teams is Northwell Nurse Choir, a group of singers that sound like paradise. Beyond the gratifying synchrony of group performances, there are solo artists who equally impress the judges. A ten-year-old singer named Peter Rosalita’s rendition of Celine Dion’s “All By Myself” and Aidan Bryant’s stunning aerial number steal everybody’s hearts. The judges also witness the season’s first magician, Dustin Tavella, who conceives a heartwarming act based on the birth of his son.

The most remarkable thing about the episode is the no-holds-barred exhibition of diverse talents that had us hooked throughout its hour-long run. But the drive and enthusiasm shared by the contestants on stage also had a negative impact on a few others. We’re talking about a guy called Sethward, who almost falls to his death trying to make everyone believe that he is a real peacock.

