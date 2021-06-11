The second episode of ‘America’s Got Talent’ season 16 follows the second day of auditions as the contestants aim to secure a place in the next round. But for the most talented and impressive category of artists, the judges hit the Golden Buzzer, which directly sends them to the live rounds. To know how many contestants go through, you can refer to the recap section. Fans taken over by curiosity for the next episode can check out the details for ‘America’s Got Talent’ season 16 episode 3 right here!

America’s Got Talent Season 16 Episode 3 Release Date

‘America’s Got Talent’ season 16 episode 3 is slated to release on June 15, 2021, at 10 pm ET on NBC. New episodes drop on the network every week, and every episode is around 60 minutes long.

Where to Watch America’s Got Talent Season 16 Episode 3 Online?

To watch ‘America’s Got Talent’ season 16 episode 3, you can tune in to NBC at the above-mentioned timeslot. You can also stream it later after its television premiere on NBC’s official website and the NBC app. Live-streaming options are available on DirecTV, Sling TV, YouTube TV, and Fubo TV. Hulu subscribers can additionally watch ‘America’s Got Talent’ here. If you’re subscribed to Netflix, you can access the previous seasons here on the streamer. Fans of the show can buy/rent the episodes on Apple TV.

America’s Got Talent Season 16 Episode 3 Spoilers

The third episode of ‘America’s Got Talent’ season 16 is titled ‘Auditions 3.’ Similar to the first two episode, the next one will cover another round of auditions, with creator and executive producer Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel, and Sofia Vergara at the judges’ panel. Host Terry Crews will return to assume his position as the show’s charismatic host while people from all walks of life show up to win the $1 million prize. On getting through, the selected contestants move on to the next round. However, the best ones are greeted by the Golden Buzzer and are directly sent to perform in the live rounds.

America’s Got Talent Season 16 Episode 2 Recap

The latest episode of ‘America’s Got Talent’ follows the second day of auditions, featuring mind-blowing performances by talented artists. The opening act is by a Texas-based dance group, Beyond Belief, led by ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ star Alyssa Edwards. Simon immediately falls for their terrific stage presence. Next comes Unicycle Flow, a Japanese unicycle group that executes a powerful choreography besides being in absolute sync. They are followed by two boy bands named Larger Than Life and Korean Soul, projecting similar energies but two different levels of talent. The former does not get through, but the other team receives four “yes” votes along with an endless flow of compliments.

The next contestant is Matt Johnson, a 47-year-old escape artist juggling life and death scenarios like it’s a part of normal life. Although the judges are scared, they’re too impressed not to let him through. They are further encapsulated by Pittsburgh-based magician Patrick K.’s mind-blowing card trick, and as expected, he makes it to round two. The next contestant to get selected is The Curtis Family C-Notes, a family group from San Francisco that dominates the stage with their rendition of a Stevie Wonder classic. Other notable contestants include a comedy circus troupe named Les beaux Freres, a female comedian from New York, and a thirty-year-old singer called Nightbird, who performs an original.

