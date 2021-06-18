The third episode of ‘America’s Got Talent’ season 16 covers the latest round of auditions as the judges gear up to have their minds blown. With just two more sessions of the talent hunt left, the show will then assemble this year’s group of extraordinary artists who will compete for the ultimate title. To know what transpired in this week’s episode, you can check out the recap section. Fans already anticipating the next episode, can take a look at what we can expect from ‘America’s Got Talent’ season 16 episode 4!

America’s Got Talent Season 16 Episode 4 Release Date

‘America’s Got Talent’ season 16 episode 4 will release on June 22, 2021, at 8 pm ET on NBC. New episodes drop on the network on Tuesdays, and every episode is approximately 60 minutes long.

Where to Watch America’s Got Talent Season 16 Episode 4 Online?

Fans eager to watch ‘America’s Got Talent’ season 16 episode 4 can tune in to NBC at the above-mentioned date and time. You can also stream it later after its original broadcast on NBC’s official website and the NBC app. Fans can also live-stream the show on DirecTV, Sling TV, YouTube TV, and Fubo TV. In addition, if you’re subscribed to Hulu, you can access the episodes of ‘America’s Got Talent’ here. Netflix can also watch the previous seasons here on the streamer. Another viable option is to buy/rent the episodes on Apple TV.

America’s Got Talent Season 16 Episode 4 Spoilers

The upcoming episode of ‘America’s Got Talent’ is the fourth round of Auditions. After the first three rounds of auditions, the judges will return on the fourth day scrounging for more talent. In the next episode, we will see Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel, and Sofia Vergara review a new bunch of contestants dreaming of winning the $1 million prize. As they all buck up to deliver their best performances, host Terry Crews will cheer them on as the show’s charismatic host. The Golden Buzzer will be reserved for the best performances pulling their act ahead in the live rounds while the selected ones will get through to the next round.

America’s Got Talent Season 16 Episode 3 Recap

The latest episode of ‘America’s Got Talent’ kick starts with CZN, an acapella trio from Toronto, Canada. Simon is impressed with their overall presentation, and the group receives four yes votes. The next vocal group is called T.3, which includes Liam, Brendan, and Jim, looking to become the next One Direction. The New York-based trio delivers a terrific performance earning them a standing ovation. The judges are further blown away by a talented comedian, Kabir Singh, who Heidi calls “magnetic” and “relatable.”

The brilliant line-up of performances is then disrupted by Mama Char, a nearly 70-year-old dancer who gets the red buzzer. But the competition spikes up again moments later when Storm Large, a singer from South Burrow, MA, performs an outstanding rendition of “I’ve Got You Under My Skin.” The judges throw in a well-deserved standing ovation along with four yes votes. The next one is Klek Entos, a Magician from Paris, France, who quickly turns the stage into a horror show, but the judges love him.

The episode features another singing talent called The Misfit from New York City, who doesn’t make it through. The last act is the World Taekwondo Demonstration Team from Seoul, South Korea, and America. They were previously invited to perform at the Olympics, but the pandemic derailed their plans. All four judges are moved by their perfection, synchronicity, and discipline. Terry then hits the Golden Buzzer.

