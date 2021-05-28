If you want to be left awestruck by some outstanding talent and mind-blowing acts, ‘America’s Got Talent’ aka ‘AGT’ is the perfect show for you. Bringing participants from all over America as well as worldwide, the series is praised for its open nature as it allows talents of all types, fields, and genres without creating a distinction between them. Each season, the producers and judges sit through hundreds of casting calls and auditions followed by live performances to discover the one unique act that deserves the first place.

Created by Simon Cowell, ‘AGT’ is a part of Simon’s ‘Got Talent’ franchise. With season 15 coming to an end in September 2020, fans have been anxious to know when the show’s next installment will premiere. Well, we come bearing news about ‘America’s Got Talent’ season 16!

America’s Got Talent Season 16 Release Date

‘America’s Got Talent’ season 16 is set to premiere on June 1, 2021, at 8 pm ET on NBC. New episodes will drop every Tuesday at 8 pm ET, and the season is expected to go on till mid-September.

Fresh talent is right around the corner. #AGT is back JUNE 1 on @NBC. ✨ pic.twitter.com/nvMvTzTGP2 — America’s Got Talent (@AGT) March 9, 2021

For season 16, the studio held all their grassroots auditions and casting calls online because of the pandemic, thus providing a safe and secure environment for the various acts which come from far and wide. In November 2020, NBC officially announced ‘America’s Got Talent’s’ return for season 16, though online auditions for the same had begun quite some time back. On March 9, 2021, NBC announced that the much-awaited season 16 will premiere on June 1.

America’s Got Talent Season 16 Cast: Host and Judges

‘America’s Got Talent’ season 15 was hosted by actor Terry Crews, best known for his role in ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine.’ Taking up the position of the judges are Heidi Klum, Sofía Vergara, Howie Mandel, and Simon Cowell. It was speculated that the same host and judges will return in season 16 of the show. On February 25, ‘AGT’ confirmed the speculations and announced on Twitter that Terry Crews, along with the four judges of season 15, will be making a return for season 16.

Season 15 went through numerous ups and downs, one of them being Simon Cowell suffering a fall from his electric bike before the show started live broadcasts for its quarterfinals. The injuries were critical, and Simon had to go through a five-hour surgery. Subsequently, he missed out on the rest of the season as he could not attend in person. We have good news on that end as Simon Cowell confirmed in an interview with People that he will be returning for season 16 of ‘AGT.’

Season 15 saw 44 quarterfinalists, out of which 20 acts managed to edge through to the semi-finals. After fierce competition, the top 10 finalists turned out to be Roberta Battaglia, Cristina Rae, Bello Sisters, BAD Salsa, Daneliya Tuleshova, Broken Roots, Alan Silva, Archie Williams, Kenadi Dodds, and Brandon Leake. Brandon, a spoken word poet, walked away with the grand prize along with a headline show in Vegas. Season 16 will bring with it a new group of insanely talented acts ready to inspire and surprise us in the best way possible.

