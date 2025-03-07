Amiah Brooks: Where is the Temptation Island Cast Member Now?

At the age of 24, Amiah Brooks took the world by storm as one of the captivating singles in Netflix’s ‘Temptation Island.’ From the beginning, she stood out among others with her confidence and effortless charm. She also brought a burst of fresh energy that brightened up the men’s villa. Unlike some who played it safe, she was unafraid to let loose and embrace the island’s adventurous experience. As the season unfolded, what impressed viewers more was her genuine approach to forming connections on the island, whether in terms of staying true to her emotions or offering advice to others.

Amiah’s Journey Was Completely Unfiltered and Filled With Her Truth Bombs

Amiah’s stint on the island was anything but ordinary. On the first day, Brion asked her to be his first date, and they spent their time having deep conversations about his relationship. He was pretty drawn to her free-spirited nature and remarked that she knew how to have fun while keeping it real. Their bond only grew stronger with time, and their discussions started becoming more meaningful. However, things took an unexpected turn when she visited Brion’s room one night. Instead of speaking about their experience, he started venting about how he had hurt his girlfriend by having a threesome in the villa, but Amiah was not having it. She was not there to justify his mistakes or sit through a conversation that made her uncomfortable.

When Amiah decided to leave, Brion ended up calling her “weird,” and she was quick to call him out for it. Yet, as the time of the second-last date arrived, he still asked her out, but she rejected him to make her stand quite clear. She described herself as a “big girl’s girl” always, and seeing how he felt no remorse for cheating on his girlfriend, she was not happy to entertain him. She further pointed out that he was not taking accountability for his actions. However, when he finally showed vulnerability and accepted his mistakes, she softened towards him and even acknowledged his growth. Amiah expressed that she hoped his girlfriend would show him some grace since he has grown as a person. Ultimately, no matter the ups and downs, the 24-year-old left the island with her integrity intact and her head held high, staying true to her values.

Amiah is a Fashion Influencer With Her Own YouTube Channel

Amiah began pursuing her higher education in Fashion/Apparel Design from Washington State University in 2018 and graduated in 2022. While doing so, she balanced multiple part-time jobs, showcasing her strong hustling mindset. In June 2021, she joined Express as a Sales Associate, a role which she held for seven months. By August, the TV star also took on the position of an Amazon Prime Campus Manager, continuing her role until April 2022. In December 2021, Amiah further expanded her work experience by becoming a part-time Bumble Content Manager, side-by-side with her role at Amazon. Shortly after, once she had moved on from Amazon, she also secured a full-time Social Media Manager internship at Confetti in April 2022. She was a part of Bumble until May and stepped down from her role at Confetti in October 2023.

Apart from this, Amiah has built a massive fan base for herself on her own social media platforms. She has over 74K followers on Instagram as of writing, where her content mainly focuses on her passion for fashion, beauty, and lifestyle. However, what truly sets her apart is her skill in video editing. Known for her crisp and engaging edits, she has been guiding her followers on how to enhance their own content. She often shares the tutorials on her YouTube channel AmiahKaileVlogs and currently has more than 20K subscribers. Here, besides lifestyle and fashion, the TV personality also shares everything from weekly vlogs to heartwarming moments with her family. She even does collaborations and promotions for brands like Cotton Works, Clown and Clover Shop, Dazzle Dry, Bright Swimwear, and many more.

However, there is more to Amiah’s career than being a content creator. She is also a model. She signed with Muse Model Management in January 2021 and has been working part-time with them ever since, proving she has both beauty and brains. Beyond the spotlight, she has a passion for standing up for what is right. The TV star served as an Urban Youth Leader in Vancouver, Washington, from February 2017 to May 2021, where she stood out as an advocate and mentor for the young generation of her community. Adding to more of her ventures, Amiah also runs her own Amazon storefront, where she promotes appealing cat clothes and earns her commissions. Apart from that, the store also features her handpicked fashion finds, helping her followers improve the aesthetic of their wardrobes.

Amiah’s Heart Belongs to Her Loved Ones and Her Furry Little Cat

Beneath Amiah’s confident and tough exterior lies a heart that is full of compassion and deep love. The 24-year-old model and influencer is a devoted daughter and sister and never misses any chance to spend time with them. Whether it be taking trips together to Miami or attending family functions, she makes sure to revel in the happiness of their presence. She shares an exceptionally close bond with her two younger brothers – Mehkai and Jaden. Amiah also fosters a very special connection with both her parents. Her mother, Sarah Brooks, in particular, is just like a best friend to her, and the duo shared one of the most cherishable memories in November 2024 when they visited Palm Springs for the first time. They absolutely had a blast, spending the entire day indulging in eating tasty foods and soaking in the new experience.

In addition to this, Amiah is a proud pawparent to her furry kitty, Kiwi, whom she often refers to as her “baby.” She often shares snippets of Kiwi’s shenanigans and even remarks that her kitten has officially made her a mother. At the heart of everything, the TV personality’s belief in God has remained her guiding light, and she always makes sure to read her prayers on a daily basis. In August 2023, she shared a deeply touching moment with her followers when she decided to get baptized again. For her, it was a profound moment, and she holds the belief of God leading positivity into her life close to her heart. Despite her growing success, Amiah has not forgotten her roots and still maintains strong friendships with her hometown besties and college buddies.

