Amphibia Season 3 Episode 5 Release Date and Spoilers

Desperate to find a way back to Amphibia, Anne racks her brains over finding the second Calamity Box in the third episode of season 3. The misplaced artifact could apparently be stored in a museum or historical place of sorts. A few moments after she gets off her internet search session, her mother pushes her to go to the museum, where a few discoveries are made. Later, Mrs. Boonchuy takes her daughter along with the Plantars to the Thai temple. Episode 4 has more developments that you can read about in the recap section. Now, you can clear your doubts about the fifth episode here!

Amphibia Season 3 Episode 5 Release Date

‘Amphibia’ season 3 episode 5 is set to premiere on October 30, 2021, at 9:30 am ET on Disney Channel. The episode is 30 minutes long. New episodes release on a weekly basis, every Saturday.

Where to Watch Amphibia Season 3 Episode 5 Online?

You can watch ‘Amphibia’ season 3 episode 5 by tuning to Disney Channel at the above-mentioned date and time. If you miss the broadcast, you can head over to Disney Now’s official website or the official Disney Now app to catch the episode there. Additionally, you have the option to live-stream the episode on FuboTV, YouTube TV, Spectrum, Xfinity, Sling TV, and DirecTV. You can also buy/rent the latest episodes or previous seasons of ‘Amphibia’ on iTunes, Amazon Prime Video, Microsoft Store, and Google Play.

Amphibia Season 3 Episode 5 Spoilers

Anne seems to be inching closer towards finding the portal to Amphibia, which could be the central theme of the coming episodes. The first segment of episode 5 is titled ‘Fixing Frobo,’ and it will follow Polly as she tries to resurrect Frobo. The robot frog had been destroyed by King Andrias during one of their massive fights. The second one, titled ‘Anne-sterminator,’ will be an intense segment surrounding Anne and the Plantars as a dangerous enemy approaches them.

Amphibia Season 3 Episode 4 Recap

The fourth episode of ‘Amphibia’ season 3 opens with the first segment titled ‘Fight at the Museum.’ It starts with Anne researching about the Calamity Box and wondering if there might be a second one. To make things even more exciting, Anne’s mother sends her to a museum, and there, she finds the second Calamity Box, which could help her friends go home. So Anne, along with the Plantars, decides to steal it when Silver Frog-Bot shows up at King Andrias’ command.

The evil king tries to sabotage their plan, and things slowly begin to fall apart. However, the caretaker of the museum, Dr. Jan, shows up before the guards can capture them and agrees to help Anne decode the message encrypted on the box, but only if they go home to their safe spaces and rest until morning arrives. That is where the second part, titled ‘Temple Frogs,’ starts as the Boonchuys are called for a cultural gathering at the Thai Temple.

Anne pleads with her mother to let her visit the museum, but Mrs. Boonchuy forces her to stay, and trouble befalls them shortly after as King Andrias’ robots show up to destroy the temple. That is when Anne and the Plantars intervene to save the day besides revealing who they truly are. Surprisingly, the Thai community decides to keep it a secret, and Anne is more than grateful to them. In the end, Dr. Jan reads the markings on the pot, which reads: “Seek the mother of alms, she will guide you to your destiny.”

