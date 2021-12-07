And Just Like That… Episode 1 Release Date, Time, Spoilers, and Cast

A much-awaited reboot of ‘Sex and the City,’ the comedy-drama ‘And Just Like That…’ explores the lives of a group of 50-something women as they navigate the turbulent terrains of romance, friendship, career, and a life in New York City. Helmed by Michael Patrick King along with other reputable entertainment industry professionals, the show focuses on how longtime friends Carrie Bradshaw, Miranda Hobbes, and Charlotte York-Goldenblatt rediscover what it’s like to be middle-aged women with close companions, complex personal issues, and strong opinions.

Fans across the world are thrilled about this reboot; clearly, six seasons of ‘Sex and the City’ weren’t enough! The original show first graced our screens in 1998 and has kept us hooked to Carrie and her girls ever since. Naturally, everyone is looking forward to seeing how our favorite fashionable NYC gang is doing. Moreover, the addition of new and unique characters promises diverse and interesting storylines. Here’s everything you need to know about ‘And Just Like That…’ episode 1.

And Just Like That… Episode 1 Release Date

‘And Just Like That…’ episode 1 will premiere on December 9, 2021, at 12 am PT, on HBO Max. In fact, episode 2 will also be available for viewing along with the inaugural episode. The limited series revival comprises a total of 10 episodes with a runtime of approximately 30 minutes each. New episodes will be released every Thursday, with the season finale airing on February 3, 2022.

Where To Stream And Just Like That… Episode 1 Online?

You can watch ‘And Just Like That…’ episode 1 exclusively on HBO Max at the above-mentioned date and time. Don’t forget, you will need a subscription for this!

And Just Like That… Episode 1 Spoilers

‘And Just Like That…’ episode 1 is titled ‘ Hello It’s Me’ and will reintroduce us to Carrie, Miranda, and Charlotte who are now in their 50s. We will likely find out how the women are doing in their personal and professional lives. Thus, the episode might touch upon Carrie’s career as a writer, Charlotte’s life as a homemaker, and Miranda’s experiences as a lawyer. Emphasis might be put on how the gang’s friendship has changed, mostly for the better, since they are no more in their 30s.

Additionally, we might also get to meet the new characters — particularly Seema, Nya, Lisa, and Che — in the first episode. Another important plotline might be the gang’s relationship with the men in their lives, particularly Mr. Big, Steve Brady, and Harry Goldenblatt. We will also get updates on the gang’s children. Plus, the COVID-19 pandemic might be a part of the plot as well since the show intends to authentically represent contemporary NYC.

And Just Like That… Cast

The first episode, and the reboot itself, will feature the familiar faces of Sarah Jessica Parker (Carrie Bradshaw), Cynthia Nixon (Miranda Hobbes), and Kristin Davis (Charlotte York-Goldenblatt). Unfortunately, Kim Cattrall will not be reprising her role as Samantha Jones as she has repeatedly stated her disinterest in continuing with the ‘Sex and the City’ franchise. Jason Lewis will be not be returning either, as his character of Smith Jerrod is Samantha’s boyfriend.

On the other hand, we will get to again see Chris Noth (Mr. Big), Evan Handler (Harry Goldenblatt), David Eigenberg (Steve Brady), Mario Cantone (Anthony Marentino), and the late Willie Garson (Stanford Blatch) interact with the gang. Garson passed away in September 2021 at the age of 57 due to pancreatic cancer, but his death has not been written into the plot; thus, he will star posthumously in the reboot. Additionally, Julie Halston (Bitsy Von Muffling) and Bridget Moynahan (Natasha Naginsky) are also reprising their roles.

Several new faces, such as Sarita Choudhury (Seema Patel), Karen Pittman (Dr. Nya Wallace), Nicole Ari Parker (Lisa Todd Wexley), and Sara Ramírez (Che Diaz) will be joining the main cast, representing the diversity of NYC and adding multidimensional perspectives and experiences to the plot at large. Seema is a self-made real estate broker from Manhattan, Dr. Nya is a brilliant professor from Columbia Law School, Lisa is a documentarian and a mother of three hailing from Park Avenue, and Che is a queer, non-binary stand-up comedian and podcaster. Jon Tenney will appear as Carrie’s potential love interest — the character’s name is unknown as of now.

The limited series will also see Christopher Jackson and LeRoy McClain as Herbert Wexley, Lisa’s husband, and Andre Rashad Wallace, Dr. Nya’s husband, respectively. Niall Cunningham (Brady Hobbes), Cathy Ang (Lily Goldenblatt), and Alexa Swinton (Rose Goldenblatt) will be essaying the roles of the original gang’s children. We will also see the fresh faces of Isaac Powell and Cree Cicchino, in the roles of George, an eclectic student from the Fashion Institute of Technology who is unhindered by gender and fashion norms, and Luisa Torres, Brady’s girlfriend, respectively.

