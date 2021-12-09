And Just Like That… Episode 3 Release Date, Time, and Spoilers

A reboot of ‘Sex and the City,’ the romantic comedy-drama ‘And Just Like That…’ dives headfirst into the challenges faced by Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker), Charlotte York-Goldenblatt (Kristin Davis), and Miranda Hobbes (Cynthia Nixon) as they deal with being in their 50s in New York City. Although just as fabulous as the original series, the revival show does update the source material by forcing the stylish trio to confront uncomfortable but pertinent questions about race, sexuality, personal boundaries, trauma, and privilege.

In the first two episodes of the reboot, the trio’s world is turned upside down by a series of harrowing events. Mr. Big shockingly dies due to a heart attack, leaving Carrie all alone. Meanwhile, Miranda begins to attend school to get her Master’s degree but gets off on the wrong foot with her law professor, a brilliant Black woman named Dr. Nya. On the other hand, Charlotte blames herself for Mr. Big’s death since she is the one who forced Carrie to cancel her plans with her husband, for the sake of Lily’s recital, on that fateful night. Needless to say, fans are quite concerned about the trio and are looking forward to the upcoming episode. Here’s everything you need to know about ‘And Just Like That…’ episode 3.

And Just Like That…Episode 3 Release Date

‘And Just Like That…’ episode 3 will premiere on December 16, 2021, at 3 am ET, on HBO Max. The limited revival series comprises a total of 10 episodes with a runtime of approximately 45 minutes each. New episodes will be released every Thursday and the season finale will air on February 3, 2022.

Where To Watch And Just Like That…Episode 3 Online?

Since the show is an HBO Max original, you can watch ‘And Just Like That…’ episode 3 exclusively on HBO Max at the above-mentioned date and time. Do keep in mind that you will need a subscription for this!

And Just Like That…Episode 3 Spoilers

‘And Just Like That…’ episode 3 is titled ‘When in Rome’ and will likely focus on how Carrie copes with Mr. Big’s death. Although Miranda, Charlotte, and Stanford will be there to support her, it seems possible that Carrie will want space. In particular, she may try to avoid Charlotte, who is known for being suffocatingly emotional at times. Additionally, Carrie might struggle with her podcast job and resort to smoking again, to deal with her emotional trauma and general state of unhappiness. Perhaps the episode will also expand upon the backstories of Gloria and Susan — their presence at Mr. Big’s funeral certainly confused a lot of people and there is definitely some history between Susan and Carrie.

Further, we will probably see Miranda embarrassing herself in front of Dr. Nya again but we expect her to try harder in order to become socially conscious. Perhaps Dr. Nya will help Miranda figure out her approach to sensitive topics such as race and religion. Another important plot point might be Charlotte’s growing friendship with Lisa; we are likely to find out more about Lisa’s family, particularly her strict mother-in-law, Eunice. Meanwhile, Miranda and Steve will possibly confront Brady about his reckless sexual pursuits with Luisa.

Read More: Is And Just Like That… Based on a True Story?