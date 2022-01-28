And Just Like That Season 1 Finale Release Date, Time and Spoilers

The inaugural season of ‘And Just Like That…’ is approaching its finale, and Carrie is still unsure about her love life. She does not want to part with her wedding ring just yet. Despite these blocks, she goes out on a date. The man seems like a total gentleman, and they get along well. Steve, on the other hand, shows up to check on Miranda, who is wholly invested in Che. To know more about what goes down in episode 9, look at the recap. Now, we’d like to disclose everything we know about episode 10!

And Just Like That… Season 1 Finale Release Date

‘And Just Like That…’ episode 10 will release on February 3, 2022, at 3 am ET on HBO Max. If you want to catch the finale live, tune in at the aforementioned date and time.

Where to Watch And Just Like That… Season 1 Finale Online?

You can watch ‘And Just Like That…’ episode 10 as and when it drops on HBO Max, provided you own a subscription to the platform. Besides that, you can watch the final episode on DirecTV, YouTube TV, Hulu+Live TV, and Xfinity Stream. As the show is available exclusively on the streaming service, these are the only options available at the moment.

And Just Like That… Season 1 Finale Spoilers

Titled ‘Seeing the Light,’ episode 10 will focus on Carrie, who has decided to leave her past behind. She will make big changes in her life after realizing that she does not want to keep moping around the way Steve does. His decision to never take his ring off prompts her into thinking about her own future. So the finale might have romantic revelations in-store as Carrie decides to put her foot back into the game.

However, Carrie’s list of concerns also includes Miranda’s wellbeing. Carrie will be doubtful about Che’s existing state of mind. Charlotte and Lily’s bond has also been suffering, and the finale might consequently dig into Charlotte’s pregnancy tease or highlight her apparent menopause.

And Just Like That… Episode 9 Recap

In the ninth episode, titled ‘No Strings Attached,’ Carrie dives into the dating pool again. However, she still wears her wedding band, which means she still hasn’t moved on. She spends the evening with Seema, who reveals that she is happily single. Meanwhile, Miranda and Che fail to solidify their dynamic despite being mutually exclusive. Carrie’s date night with Peter doesn’t work out because of her attachment to her ex-husband. She refuses to take the ring off her finger, and Peter understands the sentiment.

During the women’s shelter painting event, Steve shows up for the sake of Miranda but tries to find out what she is up to with regard to her love life. Carrie tells him that Miranda has something real going on with Che. However, as the conversation progresses, Carrie accidentally turns over a paint tray and drops her wedding ring down the drain. Steve fetches it for her while admitting that he is never taking his own wedding ring off his finger.

Elsewhere, Nya’s husband Andre tells Nya that he wants to have kids. It is time that he stops convincing himself otherwise. Charlotte, in the meantime, struggles to help Lily through her puberty phase. Although Seema is determined to be single, her life is never short of opportunities. She is approached by a club owner, who lets her and Carrie inside his club. In the end, Carrie surprisingly takes her ring off and drops Peter a message.

