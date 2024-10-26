Andi Matichak to Star in the AI Film ‘Serena’

Andi Matichak will headline a cautionary tale next! The Cinemaholic can confirm that the actress has joined the science fiction film ‘Serena.’ The movie will start filming on December 2 in New York City. Rob Alicea is directing the project with a screenplay by Jonathan Benecke and P.T. Hylton.

The plot follows Chris Sadowsky, a former rockstar and father-to-be who is asked to test an AI model. Molly, a tech engineer, built it after the project was commissioned by her company’s CEO, who wants to launch her firm into a resoundingly successful future. The testing phase begins, and the bot, Serena, slowly reveals herself as a weapon of destruction without a conscience, much to Chris’ horror.

Matichak is renowned for portraying Allyson Nelson in David Gordon Green’s ‘Halloween‘ slasher films, which began with ‘Halloween’ (2018). The actress appeared in horror films such as Ivan Kavanagh’s ‘Son’ as Laura and John Murlowski’s ‘Assimilate’ as Kayla Shepard. Her notable credits include Wendy Brazda in the comedy film ‘Miles’ and Gale in the war drama ‘Foxhole.’ Matichak was also featured as Meadow in the third season of Netflix’s ‘Orange is the New Black,’ Holly in the mystery series ‘The Boonies,’ and Shannon in the fantasy horror series ‘666 Park Avenue.’

Alicea previously directed the short films ‘Appily Ever After’ and ‘Raptured’ and the pilot episode of ‘Adulthood,’ which he also wrote. Among his other writing credits are Aric Grooms and Matt Dv Williams’ film ‘MidLife’ and the comedy series ‘The Big Time.’ ‘Serena’ is the debut work of the writers Jonathan Benecke and P.T. Hylton.

New York recently served as the backdrop for notable projects such as ‘It Ends with Us’ and ‘A Quiet Place: Day One.’ Netflix’s ‘3 Body Problem’ season 1 and ‘Ripley’ were also shot there.

