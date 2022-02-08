Angela Black Season 2: Renewed or Cancelled?

Created by Harry and Jack Williams, ‘Angela Black’ is a thriller series about a woman who is frequently oppressed by her aggressive husband, Olivier. Despite being a hardworking man who fends for his family, Olivier is also a harsh aggressor with a sinister past. The titular character is then approached by a man who claims to know all of her husband’s secrets. The intense storytelling is brought to life by a compelling performance by Joanne Froggatt in the lead role. So the show is lauded and loved by the audiences who are now awaiting another season. If you’re curious about the same, here’s all that we know about a potential second season!

Angela Black Season 2 Release Date

‘Angela Black’ season 1 released in its entirety on February 7, 2022, on Spectrum. The first season has six episodes that run for around 60 minutes each. Before its release on the streaming platform, the show debuted on October 10, 2021, on the British network ITV.

With respect to the second season, here’s everything that we know. Its home network ITV has not released any updates about its renewal. It is to be noted that ‘Angela Black’ is essentially a six-part miniseries which could imply the end of the show. If we consider the final moments of the season one finale, Angela discovers Ed’s real identity and motive. She even outsmarts her husband as he finally gets arrested. So the inaugural edition rounds up to a well-deserved ending.

In addition, star Joanne Froggatt (Angela) stated that the series was always meant to be six episodes long. When asked if it could extend to another season, the actress said no. She clarified that it is supposed to be a miniseries. She further stated that ‘Angela Black’ is an intense psychological thriller. By the time it reaches the sixth episode, the narrative culminates into a satisfying conclusion. Viewers will have experienced a climactic series of shocks and surprises and twists and turns, which is why it will not require any revisiting.

Hence, we think that the network might not greenlight another season. However, we can’t be sure of that because we have previously seen limited series getting renewed for more episodes. Froggatt also stars in ‘Liar,’ where her character Laura Nielson accuses surgeon Andrew Earlham of rape. Although the first season has a definite ending, it continued to attract fans who did not want to part with the show. So it was renewed for a second series in 2018.

Hence, ‘Angela Black’ might return if it performs well and attracts a massive fan following. Likewise, if it is greenlit by the network, the series will spend the next few months under production. Considering these factors, we expect ‘Angela Black’ season 2 to release sometime in 2023.

Angela Black Season 2 Cast: Who Can Be in it?

If a second season is announced, its cast might retain Joanne Froggatt in the titular role. The character struggles to put up with her abusive husband for the majority of season 1. We might also witness the return of Michiel Huisman, who stars as Angela’s violent husband, Olivier. Samuel Adewunmi portrays hitman Ed Harrison, whose actual identity is revealed to be Theo Walters. Other cast members who are expected to return include Clement Stokes (Sam Meyer), Seth Stokes (Max Meyer), Ashley McGuire (Judy), and Pippa Nixon (PC Chappelhow), among others.

Angela Black Season 2 Plot: What Can it Be About?

Season 1 introduces a wealthy family that lives and thrives in comfort. However, the truth is far from it. Angela is regularly abused by her husband, Olivier. The man then ends up hiring a hitman named Theo Walters, hoping to make Angela’s life hell. The hitman introduces himself as Ed and tries to frame her into investigating her husband so that she gets accused of meddling in his affairs.

Angela eventually manages to get Olivier arrested, and Theo ends up being haunted by past enemies. Hence, the prospective second season might feature a new enemy or challenge in Angela’s life. It is also likely that her husband might be released from prison as a result of which he could cook up something dangerous.

Read More: Where is Angela Black Filmed? Is it a True Story?