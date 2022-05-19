Angelyne Season 2: Renewed or Cancelled?

Peacock’s ‘Angelyne’ tells the story of a quintessential Los Angeles icon who was one of the first to embody the now relatively common phenomenon of being famous just for being famous. Through dozens of billboards placed strategically around the city, Angelyne becomes widely known and even acts in a few movies. However, journalists soon begin to dig into her past, which is a subject the titular character remains firmly tight-lipped about.

Created by Nancy Oliver and based on features by journalist Gary Baum for The Hollywood Reporter, the show layers some quirky fantasy aspects over the true events it depicts. Critics and audiences have also been drawn to lead actress Emmy Rossum’s remarkable transformation into the pink-clad busty icon from the 1980s and 1990s. Season 1 closes on a peculiar note that involves spaceships, so it’s quite likely you’re wondering where the story goes from there. Here’s what we know about ‘Angelyne’ season 2.

Angelyne Season 2 Release Date

‘Angelyne’ season 1 premiered on May 19, 2022, on Peacock. All five episodes, each with a runtime of about an hour, dropped simultaneously on the streaming platform.

As far as season 2 is concerned, it appears that there won’t be one. The show is billed as a mini-series and, like most projects of that format, will be limited to just one season. The story of the opening season covers a pretty broad storyline, stretching from the time Angelyne first starts gaining popularity in the late 1970s all the way to 2017, when the article revealing her past and childhood is published in The Hollywood Reporter. The series also includes the findings of the said article, depicting Angelyne as a child and, briefly, as a teenager. Thus, a major part of Angelyne’s story, including the peak of her fame as the “billboard queen,” is covered in season 1.

Additionally, the show draws from Baum’s articles about Angelyne and is therefore largely limited to the scope of the journalistic piece. Despite embellishing the story with some fantasy aspects (including the depiction of a spaceship and a quaint pink control room), the narrative draws most of its details from the articles. Therefore, the source material for ‘Angelyne’ is pretty much used up in season 1, making further seasons unlikely.

Of course, since the real Angelyne is still alive, the show’s story can continue following her career. However, much of the intrigue lies in the icon’s mysterious past, which is slowly uncovered over the course of season 1. By the end of the opening season, Angelyne’s past is almost completely revealed, including details about how her parents met in Nazi concentration camps and later migrated to America. Thus, the mystery of the show’s central character is solved, and potential future seasons will not have enough to go on.

Fans of ‘Angelyne’ might be disappointed to know that another season is unlikely. However, there are still chances that additional documentaries and possibly future series or films centered around the pink-clad LA icon could get greenlit in the future. That being said, at this point, it is highly unlikely that ‘Angelyne’ season 2 will be made.

