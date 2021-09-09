In the ninth episode of ‘Animal Kingdom’ season 5, problems between Craig and Renn reach a boiling point. Deran is under a lot of pressure from the other side of morality: the DEA! As per what Chadwick reveals, the authorities are on to the Codys, and now Deran has to drive them away. If you want a refresher on this week’s episode, move on to the recap section. Now, here is what you can expect to see in episode 10!

Animal Kingdom Season 5 Episode 10 Release Date

‘Animal Kingdom’ season 5 episode 10 is set to premiere on September 12, 2021, at 9 pm ET on TNT. The fifth season has 13 episodes that run for 45–55 minutes each. New episodes land every week on Sundays.

Where to Watch Animal Kingdom Season 5 Episode 10 Online?

You can watch ‘Animal Kingdom’ season 5 episode 10 on TNT at the aforementioned date and time. You can also catch it on the official website of TNT and the TNT app. If you do not have access to cable television, you can watch the episode on DirecTV, YouTube TV, Spectrum on Demand, Xfinity, Philo TV, Hulu+Live TV, and Sling TV. Additionally, you can purchase individual episodes or an entire season on Amazon Prime Video, iTunes, Google Play, Vudu, and Microsoft Store.

Animal Kingdom Season 5 Episode 10 Spoilers

In the tenth episode, titled ‘Relentless,’ the Codys will be back in their money-hunting state of mind as pressure keeps building up bit by bit. Even though they come up with what they perceive to be a solution, it might actually pave the way for a serious damage-inflicting problem. If Deran is not careful, the DEA might catch on to his narcotics network, which in turn could compromise their entire hold over the drug business. Here is a sneak peek into what lies ahead for the characters!

Animal Kingdom Season 5 Episode 9 Recap

In the ninth episode, titled ‘Let It Ride,’ Renn and Craig get their house cleaned, which includes discarding Smurf’s possessions. J sells the condo for $530,000, which can now be divided among each of the Codys. But for that, they need to evade the taxation process. A flashback sequence reveals Janine AKA young Smurf meeting with Big Pete to pay off Manny’s dues after she finds the latter badly beaten.

In the present, Deran creates a scene after a skateboarding race where the police are forced to intervene. Deran and J strike up a deal with Officer Chadwick, who helps them get their hands on sensitive information. Chadwick hands them the file with details about Baz’s murder and shares that the DEA has its eyes on Deran. The DEA is looking to persecute Deran for the financial transactions being made to Indonesia, prompting him to curb Jess from sending money to Adrian overseas. While going over the files, J and Deran also realize that Jake is associated with Smurf.

As for Craig, he is dealing with problems of his own. When he finds a portion of Renn’s hidden stash of drugs, it leads to an ugly confrontation between the two. By the end of the episode, it is revealed that Renn has seemingly left him and has taken their son along. To make matters worse, Craig seems to be losing business to Parker. Matters between the two men escalate to the point that it results in a physical altercation. In the final moments of the episode, J tells Deran and Craig about the attorney he has found.

