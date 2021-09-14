Animal Kingdom Season 5 Episode 11: What to Expect?

In the tenth episode of ‘Animal Kingdom’ season 5, Deran suggests getting external help for smooth and frictionless money transfers within their business. However, his bar license also gets suspended by the Liquor Board thanks to Livengood, who later shows up with Chadwick to bust the Codys. However, an unexpected twist awaits them. For a comprehensive account of this week’s episode, go to the recap at the end. Now, let’s go through the details for ‘Animal Kingdom’ season 5 episode 11!

Animal Kingdom Season 5 Episode 11 Release Date

‘Animal Kingdom’ season 5 episode 11 is set to release on September 19, 2021, at 9 pm ET on TNT. The fifth season has 13 episodes that run for 45–55 minutes each. New episodes land every week on Sundays.

Where to Watch Animal Kingdom Season 5 Episode 11 Online?

You can watch ‘Animal Kingdom’ season 5 episode 11 on TNT at the aforementioned date and time. You can also catch it on TNT’s official website and the TNT app. If you do not have access to cable television, you can watch the episode on DirecTV, YouTube TV, Spectrum on Demand, Xfinity, Philo TV, Hulu+Live TV, and Sling TV. Additionally, you can purchase individual episodes or an entire season on Amazon Prime Video, iTunes, Google Play, Vudu, and Microsoft Store.

Animal Kingdom Season 5 Episode 11 Spoilers

Episode 11 is titled ‘Trust the Process.’ In the eleventh installment, the Codys will face the consequences of having murdered Livengood. Although having a cop on their side is beneficial for the family, Chadwick’s loyalty will be undeterred as long as the cash keeps flowing into his pants. After the big monetary blow that hit Deran, he now has to find a way to endorse Chadwick.

Moreover, Livengood’s body needs to be discarded as soon as possible. The upcoming episode will revolve around J and Pope embarking upon a road trip to resolve a family matter going downhill. There is a high possibility that Deran and Craig will take Frankie’s help to find a new mark.

Animal Kingdom Season 5 Episode 10 Recap

In the tenth episode, titled ‘Relentless,’ Deran proposes the idea of joining some sort of an underground network that handles dealings related to money, aka a Hawala. Craig, along with Blaise and his gang, visits Renn’s mother’s looking for her and Nick before indulging in reckless activities. Pope realizes that his men are now hunting for the Codys.

Deran’s business gets discontinued as the Liquor Board suspends his license and seizes all the booze, just the way Livengood had planned. Meanwhile, J wants Craig to convince Frankie about contacting a better Hawala than the one available. Craig actively searches for high-quality services, but Frankie cautions them about the dangers involved. Deran gets a call from Chadwick, who wants a meeting with the Codys regarding the Livengood situation.

Therefore, when the Codys finally meet with Chadwick, the DEA agent shows up alongside. He wants access to Adrian in exchange for their freedom. This is surprisingly followed by a loud bang, and the next thing we see is Livengood taking a bullet in the middle of Deran’s bar. Chadwick has successfully killed the agent and also received a raise in his salary.

