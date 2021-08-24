In the recent episode of ‘Animal Kingdom’ season 5, Deran and Craig list out their problems with each other. The discussion turns into an argument that disappoints him to the extent that he throws a wild party where the police get involved. Are you updated on the latest happenings? If not, go through the recap at the bottom. Now, here is what we have gathered on episode 8!

Animal Kingdom Season 5 Episode 8 Release Date

‘Animal Kingdom’ season 5 episode 8 is set to release on August 29, 2021, at 9 pm ET on TNT. The fifth season has 13 episodes that run for 45–55 minutes each. New episodes release every week, so you can expect new chapters of the season to hit your screen every Sunday.

Where to Watch Animal Kingdom Season 5 Episode 8 Online?

You can watch ‘Animal Kingdom’ season 5 episode 8 on TNT at the aforementioned date and time. You can also catch the episode on the official website of TNT and the TNT app. The episode can be streamed live through Hulu+Live TV. If you do not have access to cable television, you can watch the episode on DirecTV, YouTube TV, Spectrum on Demand, Xfinity, and Sling TV. Additionally, you can purchase individual episodes or an entire season on Amazon Prime Video, iTunes, Google Play, Vudu, and Microsoft Store.

Animal Kingdom Season 5 Episode 8 Spoilers

In the eighth episode, titled ‘Gladiators,’ Pope will encounter someone new who might need his help. Deran, J, and Craig will face problems arising because of past mistakes rooted in a solid lack of trust and understanding. In the process, they will make new friends and enemies. Here is a promo for ‘Animal Kingdom’ season 5 episode 8!

Animal Kingdom Season 5 Episode 7 Recap

The seventh episode of the season is titled ‘Splinter.’ It starts in the 80s where Janine leaves Uncle Manny to take charge of Andrew and Julia but regrets her decision when she finds the kids missing shortly after she returns. The kids had gone to look for Janine just in case Max pulls off a dangerous stunt on her. In the present, Cassandra is in the desert with Pope, who wants her to grant him his death wish, but she refuses to oblige. She meets her son Henry in secret when she is spotted by Liam, who rushes to inform the family court judge.

Meanwhile, Craig is disappointed at Deran because of his rash decision to include Renn in his heist plan. Craig then confronts Deran for calling the shots without consulting him. Deran, in turn, still has a problem with Craig’s outrageous suggestion to move to Oceanside. Out of anger, he invites his friends over for a wild rager until the police intervene. On the other hand, Renn looks for alternatives when her old dealer refuses to help her out. Later, she gets violent during one of her encounters with a new dealer.

Deran gets into a heated altercation with the owner of the new watering hole because of a misunderstanding regarding a booze order. At one point, Deran takes out his knife and intimidates him. Meanwhile, Son of a Beach is suffering, and Tommy, the bartender, tells Deran that people have been blaming his crew for what happened to Adrian. Later, J visits Pete, who is curious about the whereabouts of the DEA. Moreover, Livengood does not care where Pete is but seems invested in looking for Deran.

