In the recent episode of ‘Animal Kingdom’ season 5, the Codys fight over an issue related to the mishandling of their latest coke shipment. As a result, harsh words and punches are thrown around. J is just about to leave when Pope interrupts and forces him not to. The highlights of episode 8 are mentioned in the recap section. Now, here is what episode 9 might bring to the table!

Animal Kingdom Season 5 Episode 9 Release Date

‘Animal Kingdom’ season 5 episode 9 is set to release on September 5, 2021, at 9 pm ET on TNT. The fifth season has 13 episodes that run for 45–55 minutes each. New episodes land every week on Sundays.

Where to Watch Animal Kingdom Season 5 Episode 9 Online?

You can watch ‘Animal Kingdom’ season 5 episode 9 on TNT at the aforementioned date and time. You can also catch the episode on the official website of TNT and the TNT app. The episode can be streamed live through Hulu+Live TV. If you do not have access to cable television, you can watch the episode on DirecTV, YouTube TV, Spectrum on Demand, Xfinity, and Sling TV. Additionally, you can purchase individual episodes or an entire season on Amazon Prime Video, iTunes, Google Play, Vudu, and Microsoft Store.

Animal Kingdom Season 5 Episode 9 Spoilers

In the ninth episode titled ‘Let It Ride,’ the Codys will find themselves under a lot of pressure as local authorities actively pursue them. There are secrets that could fracture the dynamic among the family members. Meanwhile, Deran will hear news about Adrian while Craig will realize that Renn hasn’t been entirely transparent with him. Craig has also been extremely domineering and authoritative in his relationship with Renn. This could imply that they might part ways. Craig, J, Deran, and Pope might leave their differences aside and join hands now that the police are constantly on their tail. Here’s a promo for the next episode!

Animal Kingdom Season 5 Episode 8 Recap

In the eighth episode, titled ‘Gladiators,’ we see an old memory featuring young Smurf in a jewelry store when three men barge in and rob the place. They steal the security footage before leaving and climb into a getaway truck, revealing Janine as one of the masked robbers. Smurf quickly gets inside the same vehicle. Back in the present, we see Pope pulling his gun on Liam before leaving him stranded in the desert. J looks everywhere but is unable to find Deran. He then meets Craig and tells him that Livengood’s card has ended up with Pete.

Deran gets the coke transferred. However, Craig later informs him that the drugs reached Pete, who flushed it down. In the past, the gang discards the robbery vehicle in the desert, and Craig’s motivation to keep stealing pisses off Jake’s wife. Henry confronts Pope about having killed his father, but the former denies it. He is then taken to Cassandra, who takes some money to go past the Canadian border. In the present, Deran, Craig, and J finally gather at the Cody headquarters.

Deran is disappointed in J for moving the coke to Pete’s, and the altercation slowly escalates into violence. Pope almost loses his life, and Deran later asks him if he intends to get better. He nods, and they both hug. J, however, is not ready to reconcile with the others and is just about to leave when Pope stops him. When J does not listen, Pope threatens to track him down and drag him back home.

