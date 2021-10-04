Animal Kingdom Season 6: Renewed or Canceled?

Based on David Michôd’s 2010 Australian film, ‘Animal Kingdom’ initially released on June 14, 2016, on TNT. Developed by Jonathan Lisco, the crime drama series revolves around the Cody family in Southern California. The series follows J, a seventeen-year-old who moves in with his grandmother and uncles after the death of his mother. Smurf is not only the matriarch of the dysfunctional family but also the final authority when it comes to their criminal operations.

The enthralling family drama has received a lot of praise for its solid characterization and power-packed performances. Ellen Barkin’s iconic portrayal of Janine Cody AKA Smurf has particularly been a highlight for the show. Even after five seasons, fans can’t stop gushing over the addictive series. So, is there hope for a potential season 6? Let’s take you through what we’ve found!

Animal Kingdom Season 6 Release Date

‘Animal Kingdom’ season 5 premiered on July 11, 2021, on TNT and concluded on October 3, 2021. The fifth round comprises 13 episodes, each with a runtime of 45–55 minutes.

As for the sixth season, you will want to know what we have learned. On January 14, 2021, TNT greenlit the series for its sixth and final outing. The news came well ahead of the season 5 debut, which is not so surprising, to say the least. The family-based crime drama has been a consistent performer on the channel and has reportedly attracted a strong number of young viewers. However, it seems that Barkin’s absence in season 5 did not bode so well for the show as there has been a significant dip in the viewership in the live+same day ratings.

The production for the sixth season seemingly began in early March 2021 and wrapped up by mid-August 2021. However, we may have to wait a while before the much-anticipated final installment begins airing. For one, the team will require some time for post-production work. Moreover, the show typically releases new editions between May and July. Therefore, we expect ‘Animal Kingdom’ season 6 to release sometime in Q2 2022.

Animal Kingdom Season 6 Cast: Who is in it?

The sixth season will see most of the Codys back on our screens, which means the key cast members will reprise their roles. This includes Shawn Hatosy (Andrew “Pope” Cody), Ben Robson (Craig Cody), Jake Weary (Deran Cody), Finn Cole (Joshua “J” Cody), and Christina Ochoa (Renn Randall). Some of the actors introduced in season 5 will return, such as Leila George (Young Janine “Smurf” Cody), Jon Beavers (Young Jake), and Rigo Sanchez (Young Manny). We might also see Daniella Alonso feature as Catherine Blackwell in flashback sequences since the character dies in season 1.

Furthermore, the upcoming installment will introduce some fresh faces. Jasper Polish will portray young Julia, who is Smurf’s daughter and Pope’s twin sister. Kevin Csolak will be seen as the younger version of Pope, whereas Darren Mann will essay the role of young Baz. Stevie Lynn Jones will appear as Penny, a rule-breaker by nature who is trying to play by the book. Although she is in a loveless marriage with a Marine, she and J get close.

Animal Kingdom Season 6 Plot: What can it be About?

Throughout season 5, the Codys have been trying to deal with Smurf’s death, which leaves a void in their lives, both personally and at work. With her death, the family finds itself in chaos due to the absence of a leader, and attacks from others who want revenge do not make things any easier. The fifth season brings more stories from Smurf’s past and how she raised her children while also building a vast and powerful criminal empire. In the season finale, J and Deran emerge as the new leaders of the Cody crime family. The money they get from selling Smurf’s apartment buildings, they decide to launder it through their businesses, that is, J’s bowling alley and Deran’s bar.

The sixth season is bound to explore the past as there will be more focus on the dynamic between Julia, Pope, and Baz. We will see what the future holds for J as he gets dangerously close to Penny while he takes his criminal activities notches higher. Deran’s bar has been a legitimate business until the season 5 finale, where he decides to use it to wash the money. This might bring a fresh slew of challenges for him, given that the DEA already has its eyes on him. Moreover, with Catherine Blackwell’s body being discovered, Pope might be in serious trouble.

