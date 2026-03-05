Anna Helleberg Kluge: Where is the Local Priest Now?

In the summer of 2016 in Denmark, a 17-year-old girl named Emilie Meng was abducted from near a train station. After several months of searching for her, the authorities discovered her remains in December of the same year. The tragedy rocked the entire community as the perpetrator was still not apprehended. Several years later, the perpetrator, Philip Patrick Westh, was brought to justice for the murder and various other crimes. The entire case is covered in a detailed manner in Netflix’s ‘A Friend, A Murderer,’ which also features an interview with a priest named Anna Helleberg Kluge, who offered her perspective and insight into the case.

Anna Helleberg Was Deeply Affected by Philip Westh’s Crimes in Denmark

Anna Helleberg Kluge, born on February 22, 1975, in Korsør, was concerned about the crimes that took place against three teenage girls, including 17-year-old Emilie Meng, between 2016 and 2023. Talking about the impact it had on the Danish community, the priest stated, “As a priest, I have seen how the local community was struck by fear, grief, anger, and suspicion. No one knew who they could trust, and many lived with a quiet, constant fear in their everyday lives. But I have also seen small signs that the community can find its way back – that people can support one another and slowly move forward after the unimaginable.” Thus, the eventual conviction of Philip Patrick Westh provided Emilie’s loved ones with a path toward closure.

Anna Helleberg Kluge is Surrounded by the Love of Her Husband and Children

Growing up in Sorø, Denmark, Anna Helleberg Kluge attended Sorø Academy, after which she majored in Theology at the University of Copenhagen. Throughout her professional career, Anna has received several accolades and prizes for her contributions, including the Roskilde Diocese’s Palladius Prize and the Kristelig Dagblad’s initiative prize. On the personal front, she has been married to her soulmate, Thomas Kluge, since March 6, 2007.

Over the course of their marriage, the couple has given birth to a total of five children — two sons named Julius and Titus and three daughters named Cornelia, Augusta, and Barbara. While Anna is a priest and dean, Thomas is reportedly a self-taught artist who made his debut in 1993. Anna is a devoted wife to her husband, and the couple leads a fulfilling life in Næstved, where they remain doting parents to all five of their children.

Read More: Stephanie Bissland: Where is Brian Steven Smith’s Wife Now?