Arcane Season 2: Renewed or Cancelled?

Based on Riot Games’ video game ‘League of Legends,’ Netflix’s animated series ‘Arcane’ follows orphaned sisters Vi and Powder, who gets involved in the independence of Zaun through rebellion. Even though the sisters initiate their efforts to free Zaun from Piltover, the futuristic upper city, the turn of events forces Powder to embrace the persona of Jinx to work for a crime lord named Silco. The sci-fi series progresses through Vi and Jinx’s striving for the triumph of their conflicting sides.

Created by Christian Linke and Alex Yee, the show was originally released in November 2021 to a humongous reception from viewers all over the world. Critics praised the show’s spellbinding animation, narrative, and masterful adaptation from the video game. After a successful first season, fans of the show must be wondering about the prospects of a sophomore season, especially considering the cliffhanger season 1 ends with. Well, let us share what we know about ‘Arcane’ season 2!

Arcane Season 2 Release Date

‘Arcane’ season 1 premiered on November 6, 2021, on Netflix, concluding its run of three parts on November 20, 2021. The first season comprises nine episodes with a runtime of 39-44 minutes each.

Regarding the second season, we have exciting updates to share! On November 20, 2021, Netflix announced the renewal of ‘Arcane’ for a second season. The renewal was an absolute no-brainer for the streaming giant, as the series became the first-ranked TV show in 52 countries after its premiere. For the fans to rejoice, the production of season 2 was announced on November 20, 2021, as well.

Ready yourselves, friends. Season 2 of Arcane is now in production. pic.twitter.com/L9oYFzOn0X — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) November 21, 2021

But the avid admirers of the show may have to wait for a long while for the show to return. Nicolo Laurent, the CEO of Riot Games, confirmed that a 2022 release is off the cards even though production commenced for the second season. Considering the time required for the hefty animation works to complete, we can expect ‘Arcane’ season 2 to release sometime in Q2 2023.

Arcane Season 2 Voice Cast: Who can be in it?

Hailee Steinfeld and Ella Purnell are set to lend their voices for Vi and Powder/Jinx respectively for the second season. We will also hear the voice of Katie Leung as Caitlyn Kiramman. We can expect Harry Lloyd (Viktor) and Reed Shannon (Ekko) to return as well. It is uncertain whether Jason Spisak (Silco), Remy Hii (Marcus), and JB Blanc (Vander) will return to lend voice since their respective characters die in season 1. The future of Toks Olagundoye (Mel) and Kevin Alejandro (Jayce Talis) are uncertain since the council is bombed by Jinx in the season 1 finale. We can also expect numerous voice artists to join the cast for the second season.

Arcane Season 2 Plot: What can it be About?

The first season of the show begins with Vi and Powder joining Vander and others for the rebellion to free Zaun from Piltover. But the group’s actions end up in complete disorder, as Vander dies in an explosion caused by Powder. After Vander’s death, Powder is taken by Silco, a crime lord who wants to turn the people of Piltover into savage monsters and Vi gets imprisoned. Meanwhile, Jayce and Viktor illegally experiment with arcane magic and develop the dangerous “Hextech.”

Powder’s association with Silco leads her to embrace a new persona called Jinx. Caitlyn releases Vi from the prison, but both of them get kidnapped by Jinx. In the mayhem that ensues, Silco dies accidentally and Jinx finally immerses in her new identity. In the season 1 finale, she uses arcane crystals in a rocket launcher to fire at Piltover’s council chamber while the chamber agrees to grant independence to Zaun.

We can expect the second season to begin with the aftermath of the explosion of the council chamber. With Jinx occupying the vacuum of Silco after his death, we may see chaos continuing in Piltover. Vi may need to make hard choices following her sister’s complete transformation to a destructive force. As their relationship completely falls apart, season 2 may contain many face-offs between the two sisters. Caitlyn may assist Vi to control Jinx, but the two of them will need more power on their side. Zaun’s independence may play a major role in season 2, as the agreement to free the city gets interrupted by the explosion.

